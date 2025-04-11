How Cream Cheese Became A Staple Sushi Ingredient
Even though some form of sushi has been enjoyed since the 4th century, the combination of raw fish, rice, seaweed, and vegetables didn't fully take off in the U.S. until the late 1960s and early 1970s. When sushi was initially introduced to Americans, not all diners were enthusiastic about the idea of consuming raw fish, and many weren't sure what to make of sushi's many unique flavors. In order to better appeal to curious customers, sushi chefs began to incorporate more recognizable ingredients, like avocado, to their platings — and it worked. As western audiences became increasingly enamored with the improvisational nature of sushi, sushi roll recipes that didn't even contain raw fish, like the famed California roll, became huge hits.
As sushi continued to grow in popularity, so, too, did the list of ordering options — with different kinds of sushi filling ever-expanding menus. One particularly entrepreneurial restaurant owner in Philadelphia, Madame Saito, also decided to indulge her customers with dishes made using Western products like mayonnaise and, you guessed it, cream cheese. Saito was even asked by the mayor of Philadelphia to create a specific sushi recipe that would honor the city. Saito referenced the popular lox and bagels of the time and drew inspiration from the buttery, creamy combination of salmon and cream cheese. The concept quickly caught on and the Philadelphia roll was born.
Using cream cheese in your sushi
Once the approachable duo of cream cheese and fish items found favor among American palates, the Philly roll became a reliable appearance on sushi menus across the country. Similarly, cream cheese was quickly incorporated into other sushi recipes. The smooth, tangy spread is often used to help balance sushi filling ratios and can be paired with numerous kinds of sushi ingredients from crab to tuna to crunchy, fresh vegetables.
When using cream cheese in any sushi rolls you might make at home, it can be helpful to pair the creamy addition with crisper, firmer ingredients to create a contrast in texture. Similarly, remember that a little can go a long way when it comes to spreading cream cheese into your sushi roll. Also, the creamy addition can complement brighter spices and peppery chili oils that pack punchier flavors so don't be afraid to go big with your taste buds.