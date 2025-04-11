How Cream Cheese Became A Staple Sushi Ingredient

Even though some form of sushi has been enjoyed since the 4th century, the combination of raw fish, rice, seaweed, and vegetables didn't fully take off in the U.S. until the late 1960s and early 1970s. When sushi was initially introduced to Americans, not all diners were enthusiastic about the idea of consuming raw fish, and many weren't sure what to make of sushi's many unique flavors. In order to better appeal to curious customers, sushi chefs began to incorporate more recognizable ingredients, like avocado, to their platings — and it worked. As western audiences became increasingly enamored with the improvisational nature of sushi, sushi roll recipes that didn't even contain raw fish, like the famed California roll, became huge hits.

As sushi continued to grow in popularity, so, too, did the list of ordering options — with different kinds of sushi filling ever-expanding menus. One particularly entrepreneurial restaurant owner in Philadelphia, Madame Saito, also decided to indulge her customers with dishes made using Western products like mayonnaise and, you guessed it, cream cheese. Saito was even asked by the mayor of Philadelphia to create a specific sushi recipe that would honor the city. Saito referenced the popular lox and bagels of the time and drew inspiration from the buttery, creamy combination of salmon and cream cheese. The concept quickly caught on and the Philadelphia roll was born.