The Filling Ratio To Remember When Making Sushi Rolls

Making a sushi roll, aka maki, seems simple. You pick a filling of raw or cooked seafood, maybe some crunchy vegetables, and possibly even a sauce and just roll it up in sushi rice and seaweed, or nori, using a helpful bamboo mat. If you've sat at a sushi counter and watched the chefs, you've seen how quickly they bring maki together. One must remember, though, that these are trained experts — don't even think of asking them for extra soy sauce — with deft hands who know not just how to roll sushi, but how to balance the myriad ingredients so that the flavors and structure are seamless.

We don't pretend to be masters in the art of sushi, but we do, from time to time, get a chance to talk to those who are. Recently, Tasting Table spoke with chef Masaharu Morimoto in advance of this year's Flavors of the Open presented by Dobel Tequila, an event celebrating the culinary side of the U.S. Open. Morimoto is legendary for the inventive sushi and Japanese cuisine that has graced the tables of his many restaurants like Morimoto Asia inside Disney World. Ergo, he was the perfect person to ask if there are any tips when it comes to filling a sushi roll. "I always recommend a 1:1 ratio of rice to other ingredients," Morimoto says. "While this isn't essential for everybody, the quantity of ingredients inside a maki roll is crucial to maintain balance."