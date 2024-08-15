Don't Be Afraid To Try Unique Flavors In Your Homemade Sushi

Japanese cuisine can be a true art-form and practice in tasteful minimalism. Sushi chefs in particular take great care in assembling dainty, bite-sized masterpieces with only a handful of ingredients. Sushi rice is the perfect blank canvas for a vibrantly colored cut of fish for nigiri. Nori wraps around rice to create an edible frame for a rainbow of thinly chopped vegetables in sushi rolls. While the beauty of great sushi lies in the simplicity and quality of its ingredients, don't be afraid to think outside the box to personalise your dish. We consulted world-renowned celebrity chef and restaurateur Masaharu Morimoto at the Flavors of the Open presented by DOBEL food festival for tips to help guide you through some easy upgrades for homemade sushi.

Morimoto is a Japanese and American Iron chef who's well-versed in the art of sushi-making and an expert on food presentation. The chef acknowledges the importance of letting the quality of the ingredients speak for themselves, saying, "Traditional sushi relies mostly on the natural flavors of its ingredients." So, instead of piling extra ingredients onto the rolls themselves, chef Morimoto recommends finding creative expression in their accompaniments.

He says, "There are a few seasonings that can add interesting twists to your dipping sauce." Soy sauce and wasabi paste are the most common condiments that provide extra umami and a spicy complement. But chef Morimoto suggests that you "try adding a light touch of yuzu juice or even truffle oil for a unique sushi experience."