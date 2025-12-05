This Chicago Sushi Restaurant Will Serve You 18 Courses — If You're Lucky Enough To Get A Reservation
Chicago restaurants earn name-claim in many ways — some from awards, others by word of mouth, standout dining features, or the sheer exquisiteness of its cuisine. That doesn't always mean they're pricey, but it does often mean there's a long wait list for reservations. That's definitely the case for Kyōten, a Chicago sushi bar specializing in the experience of omakase dining. This eatery justifiably landed on Tasting Table's list for the 15 hardest restaurant reservations to get in Chicago, though that doesn't deter scores of people from diligently seeking a very expensive seat at the bar.
The Kyōten phenomenon centers on many things, from true Japanese ingredients to intimate culinary interactions with renowned chef and owner Otto Phan — whose underlying principles reflect the three Edomae sushi disciplines: purity, harmony, and balance. It's more than filling bellies; it's an unforgettable two-hour experience, feeling less like a restaurant and more like a food-based ritual. The dining room carries a minimalist but inviting aura, allowing the food to speak loudly in sparse surroundings. The meal spans a gastronomic progression of 18 courses, including nigiri sushi and small-plate dishes in tasting-menu style.
At Kyōten, diners perch in an eight-seat row at the sushi bar, with only one seating per night, from Wednesday to Sunday. This partially explains the very long wait for reservations. Slots open on Saturdays at 10 p.m., four weeks in advance. Booking through Tock holds your seat with deposits from $100 to $150 per person. With per-seat costs of $440 to $490, here's a look at why folks still take the plunge.
It's all about food and chef interactions
Since the word "omakase" means "I leave it to you," the chef at Kyōten is center stage — not only choosing the 18 courses, but presenting them with accompanying stories and details. High-end ingredients are seasonal, so meals will vary with any visit or re-visit. The menu often features things like wild-caught fish, wagyu nigiri, uni risotto with foie gras sauce, rich lobster tempura, or Edomae-style sushi made with sake-based red vinegar. At Kyōten, the rice plays a starring role, heavily seasoned and uniquely prepared to bring out the characteristics of each course, without overwhelming the palate.
Throughout dinner, the chef guides you through origin stories of the fish, many flown in from Tokyo markets, as well as details of curing, aging, and butchering techniques. If you were to take a masterclass in sushi, it might feel something like this — but with an intimate, leisurely two-hour meal shared between friends or strangers. However, if it proves too difficult or too pricey, to reserve a spot at Kyōten, the same team also operates a side-kick alternative known as Kyōten Next Door, located just around the corner in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood.
While still relatively expensive, Kyōten Next Door is much more affordable than the original Kyōten, at $159 to $169 per person for a 15 course meal. The ambiance is relaxed, the nigiri omakase food maintains the same high standard, and there's 10 seats for dining from Tuesday to Sunday. There's still no walk-in option available, but reservations can be made three weeks in advance rather than four. To brush up on omakase-style dining, check out Tasting Table's tips on ordering omakase at a Japanese restaurant.