This Chicago Sushi Restaurant Will Serve You 18 Courses — If You're Lucky Enough To Get A Reservation

Chicago restaurants earn name-claim in many ways — some from awards, others by word of mouth, standout dining features, or the sheer exquisiteness of its cuisine. That doesn't always mean they're pricey, but it does often mean there's a long wait list for reservations. That's definitely the case for Kyōten, a Chicago sushi bar specializing in the experience of omakase dining. This eatery justifiably landed on Tasting Table's list for the 15 hardest restaurant reservations to get in Chicago, though that doesn't deter scores of people from diligently seeking a very expensive seat at the bar.

The Kyōten phenomenon centers on many things, from true Japanese ingredients to intimate culinary interactions with renowned chef and owner Otto Phan — whose underlying principles reflect the three Edomae sushi disciplines: purity, harmony, and balance. It's more than filling bellies; it's an unforgettable two-hour experience, feeling less like a restaurant and more like a food-based ritual. The dining room carries a minimalist but inviting aura, allowing the food to speak loudly in sparse surroundings. The meal spans a gastronomic progression of 18 courses, including nigiri sushi and small-plate dishes in tasting-menu style.

At Kyōten, diners perch in an eight-seat row at the sushi bar, with only one seating per night, from Wednesday to Sunday. This partially explains the very long wait for reservations. Slots open on Saturdays at 10 p.m., four weeks in advance. Booking through Tock holds your seat with deposits from $100 to $150 per person. With per-seat costs of $440 to $490, here's a look at why folks still take the plunge.