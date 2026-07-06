What It Costs To Eat At Every 3-Star Michelin Restaurant In The US
It may seem strange that the prestigious Michelin dining guide originated from something as mundane as a tire company (of the same name), but if you think about each star in terms of the time and effort it takes you to get to a specific restaurant, probably by car, which most likely rolls on tires, then it makes sense. In fact, each Michelin star corresponds to a journey, in a sense: A one-star restaurant is one that you ought to visit if you're in the area, a two-star restaurant warrants a detour from your set route, and a three-star restaurant is a destination in and of itself.
These last restaurants are awarded their stars based on all the criteria used for the one and two-star restaurants, including outstanding cooking, quality, flavor, culinary techniques, chef's individuality, and consistency, plus "cooking [that] elevates the craft to an art form," as per the Michelin Guide. That is a very high bar, and one that is required to be met for every Michelin inspector visit, without fail. All in all, the high-quality ingredients, skilled labor, meticulous training, and elevated service standards contribute to substantial overhead costs. Much goes into building a three-star Michelin restaurant and maintaining that star year after year, and many consumers are more than willing to pay top dollar for those efforts.
Le Bernardin
The signature menu here, called the Chef's Tasting Menu, costs $350 per person, or $530 if you want to add a wine pairing. A vegetarian option is also available for $270 per person, but Le Bernardin is especially known for its skill with preparing fish. If that is something you eat, we recommend you splurge on the house specialty.
Aside from Le Bernardin's prime real-estate in midtown Manhattan, where rents tend to be extremely high, the decor here is very sophisticated and modern. These factors combine to create a menu that is rather pricey, but certainly not overpriced. The quality of the food is practically undisputable: in addition to the restaurant's three Michelin stars, it has also appeared on the World's 50 Best Restaurants list multiple times over the years. Aldo Sohm, Le Bernardin's wine program director and sommelier, has also won an award of his own, and a slew of other high-profile lists, including La Liste.
(212) 554-1515
155 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019
Per Se
At $425 per person for a 9-course tasting menu, before tax, this restaurant is widely considered one of the most expensive in New York City. The dining room is large and luxurious, with direct views of Central Park, and the list of ingredients on the menu are some of the best money can buy.
Unfortunately, the menu here seems to have dipped in quality over the years, according to several critics, despite the rise in prices. In 2016, Pete Wells, writing for the New York Times, removed two stars from its previous four star rating after a series of kitchen missteps, like chewy lobster, and service faux-pas. Similarly, Melissa Clark, writing for the New York Times in 2024, noted the grainy custard and gloppy tapioca pudding. Others have noted that Per Se also packs its menu with too many supplements, whereby a wagyu beef dish may tack on an extra $135 to your $425 tasting menu bill, or an extra $120 if you want the gnocchi with black truffles.
(212) 823-9335
10 Columbus Cir, New York, NY 10019
Sushi Sho
At Sushi Sho, the omakase tasting menu costs $450, plus a 10% administrative fee to help ensure fair compensation for staff. It features an extensive variety of fish and vegetables prepared by one of the world's top sushi masters, Keiji Nakazawa. By most accounts, this price tag seems deserved and even reasonable. The quality of the ingredients here is about as high as it gets, not to mention that being led by a top sushi master is a priceless asset. This level of detail requires costly ingredients, a feat that is not easy in the face of a global sushi rice shortage that is driving prices up. Not only that, but more generally, sushi restaurants have been found to be 28% more expensive to run than casual dining spots because of a higher cost of equipment and ingredients.
Indeed, the experience at Sushi Sho is not only high quality, but storied. Nakazawa's shari, or seasoned sushi rice, is modified according to which fish is placed on top; the chef is known as one of precious few who popularized the concept an omakase menu. It include about 10 otsunami (small bites), seven sushi items, and three palate cleansers. Once you've made your way through, you can order additional okonomi, or items of your choice, for an additional fee.
(646) 863-2023
3 E 41st St, New York, NY 10017
Eleven Madison Park
A full tasting menu at Eleven Madison Park will set you back $385 per person, or a mere $225 if you go for the bar tasting menu. You may have heard that Eleven Madison Park has gone completely vegan. This did happen, and in 2022, the restaurant became the first in the world to hold three Michelin stars while serving a completely vegan menu. But the chef has since reversed course, noting that this decision ended up unintentionally excluding some people. As such, the restaurant added animal products back to its menu in October last year while keeping the plant-based menu available to anyone who wants it.
While the restaurant continues to hold onto its accolades, including its three Michelin stars and a "best of the best" spot in the 50 Best Restaurants list (which no one can ever take away from it), some critics are not so sure it deserves them, or the price to go with them. Some have called it run down and downright boring, while it is conspicuously absent from the New York Times' 100 best restaurants in the city list for 2026.
(212) 889-0905
11 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10010
Jungsik
When Jungsik opened in 2011, it offered New York's first Korean tasting menu. Now there are others, but it has retained its spot as a well-respected institution, not least because of its three Michelin stars. It stands tall as one of the New York Times best restaurants in the city; placed 18 in this year's World's 50 Best Restaurant list for North America, and continues to amass glowing reviews.
The signature menu at NYC's Jungsik is $335, which includes only the food menu. The drinks menu, though, is where things (and prices) get interesting. The non-alcoholic wine pairing is $145, the signature chef's wine pairing is $225, a mixed pairing will set you back $175, and a Jungsik premium wine pairing costs a whopping $600. For something a little more accessible, the bar menu is a la carte, with dishes ranging $15-80.
(212) 219-0900
2 Harrison St, New York, NY 10013
Smyth
Smyth is the only 3-Michelin star restaurant in America that is not in New York or California. And it won't let you forget it. The chef's menu is a whopping $550 per person, and the Smyth menu is $420, before tax or tip. As for the wines, you can either go for the Smyth pairing for $245, with a focus on low-intervention winemaking, or the reserve pairing for $475, which provides rare offerings and top-notch vintages.
The restaurant sources its ingredients from a 20-acre farm outside Chicago and in general, independent farms play a key role in sourcing for the menu. Indeed, this is part of the chefs' individuality that has earned the restaurant its stars. The husband and wife team place their ingredients, some of which are locally foraged, front and center on the menu, yielding unique combinations like lobster custard with raspberry butter.
(773) 913-3773
177 N Ada St #101, Chicago, IL 60607
Addison
The 10-course tasting menu at Addison costs $395 per person, delivered on the luxurious premises of the swanky Grand Del Mar hotel. A more accessible option is the Tartelette Menu, for $198, which is served in the Champagne Lounge and includes a series of savory and sweet bites. This can be combined with Champagne pairings for $175, which seems like a no-brainer if you're in the Champagne Lounge to begin with.
Earlier this year, the restaurant completed a large-scale renovation that gave it a more modern look and added the aforementioned lounge. The premises thus provide the height of luxury and service to match. The Michelin guide pays only minor heed to dining room frivolities. The food here –- a mixture of international influences -– is the main draw. Michelin's recent guide specifically highlights a chicken liver churro as a canape worth traveling for.
(858) 314-1900
5200 Grand Del Mar Way, San Diego, CA 92130
Providence
Providence charges $495 for the chef's tasting menu and $375 for the classic tasting menu. The food is globally inspired and the seafood in particular is sourced sustainably, with many items having been line-caught off just off the coast. Also know that any honey you may sample at the restaurant likely came from its own rooftop garden.
Indeed, the restaurant has also earned a now-defunct green star, which denotes a restaurant that engages in highly sustainable practices. Although that type of star was phased out, Providence continues to work toward eliminating single-use plastics and engaging in other sustainable practices. But you might never notice that all this is happening behind the scenes. Redesigned in recent years, the dark, moody lighting and beautiful wooden accents of the Providence dining room keeps guests firmly sunk into their dining experience.
(323) 460-4170
5955 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Somni
With its clean lines and cream colors, the decor at Somni might seem like a simple thing, but its menu is definitely not that. Each tasting menu (there is no a la carte) must be booked with a beverage pairing that is either composed of wine, non-alcoholic drinks, or a mixture of the two, leading to a bill of between $745-785 per person before tax.
This makes Somni the restaurant with the most expensive tasting menu in Los Angeles. The upshot is that you won't get nickeled-and-dimed here. The caviar portions are generous, and you can have it without a supplemental fee despite the fact that it is a prime ingredient. Many reviews also indicate that dining here is an incredibly rewarding experience. The kitchen is led by chef Aitor Zabala, who has worked with José Andrés and the team and the legendary elBulli in Spain. The menu comprises 20 courses, each bite of the Spanish-inspired dishes keeps you on your toes with fresh flavors and inventive combinations, like a mussels escabeche with pistachio leche de tigre.
9045 Nemo St, West Hollywood, CA 90069
The French Laundry
The French Laundry is a pioneer on which many other fine dining restaurants in the U.S. have been modeled. It helped turn chef Thomas Keller into a global celebrity, paving the way for him to open restaurants across the country, including Per Se, in New York City, also a 3-star Michelin restaurant. And the prices seem to reflect this historic stature. Prices may change depending on the event or ingredients, but generally speaking, they start at $425 for a tasting menu in the dining room, and go up to $1,200 per person for the caviar and truffle dinner.
An incredible amount of attention to detail and skill go into each dish. This has been the case since the iconic French Laund first opened in 1994, and is the case today, though according to some critics, there may be some signs of strain. The restaurant still maintains its three stars, and a "best of the best" spot in the World's 50 Best Restaurants list, but a 2024 review in the New York Times, expressed some doubt as to The French Laundry's ability to stay on top, citing some mushy croquettes and spongy king crab. Overall, the NYT reviewer conceded that most dishes remain solid.
(707) 944-2380
6640 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599
Benu
Some restaurants on this list have newly acquired their three stars, while others have kept them for several years. But Benu has somehow managed to hold onto not one, not two, but three whole Michelin stars for more than a decade. This means that the dining room regularly accommodates plenty of people willing to pay the $425 per person tasting menu.
The restaurant stands out for its chef, Corey Lee, who has made a name for himself by showcasing Korean ingredients and techniques (supplemented with classical French techniques) in his cooking. But also for its ability to remain relevant over the years. You may notice some trendy items at Benu from time to time, but it comes with an incredible depth of skill that you can't drum up overnight. Indeed, the menu has evolved from dishes that wowed and amazed guests, to foods that lend themselves best to maintaining quality and authenticity over time.
(415) 685-4860
22 Hawthorne St, San Francisco, CA 94105
Quince
In addition to its Michelin stars, Quince's chef Michael Tusk received the James Beard Award for Outstanding Chef this year. That is perhaps one of the highest honors one can get in the American culinary world, and talent like that does not come cheap. Indeed, the gastronomy menu at Quince is $390 per person, with a 5-course lunch menu option of $220 per person. There is also a California Coast and Valleys menu for $280 per person where you can choose dishes from a four course menu with hyper-seasonal ingredients sourced from various California landscapes.
That said, almost everything on each menu is sourced locally. The eight to 10 course gastronomy menu runs on Italian influences, but it, too, uses ingredients from the restaurant's own organic farm in nearby Bolinas. Meanwhile, the pasta, a key dish here, is made by hand.
(415) 775-8500
470 Pacific Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133
Single Thread
At $540.75 per person, Single Thread's tasting menu is one of the most expensive on this list, and maybe one of the most exciting restaurants. Perhaps this is due to the Japanese influences on the menu, as well as the use of top ingredients like Wagyu beef and king salmon. In addition, while the menu is a mere 10 courses (about an average number these days), the first course is actually made up of twelve small bites.
Much of the produce is sourced from the property's 24-acre farm where sustainable land management is strictly practiced, leading to rich soil that produces fruit and vegetables that are not only tasty but also nutrient dense. Meanwhile, much of the fish comes from Japan or is locally sourced off the California coast. If you're worried about snagging a table at this almost too-good-to-be-true restaurant, know that guests of the hotel in which the restaurant is located have guaranteed access.
(707) 723-4646
131 North St, Healdsburg, CA 95448
Atelier Crenn
Unusual for a 3-star Michelin restaurant, Atelien Creen does not have meat on the menu. But it does offer seafood, always sustainably sourced, and plenty of it. This may in part be behind the $498.15 per person tasting menu, known as the Atelier Creen Experience. Studies suggest that sustainable seafood tends to be more expensive, perhaps in part because a lot of it is line caught, a method that is less predictable than fish farming.
Sustainability is a key aspect of Atelier Crenn more generally, and not just in the fish department. The restaurant is extremely focused on zero waste, and earned a green Michelin star in 2024 and 2025, before the star was officially phased out. It also sources a lot of its produce from nearby farms in Sonoma. But that is just one accolade. Chef Dominique Crenn has practically won them all, including a spot on the World's 50 Best Restaurants list, a James Beard Award for Best Chef: West, and three stars from the New York Times.
(415) 440-0460
3127 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94123
Californios
For decades, the idea of fine dining in America seemed to revolve almost exclusively around western European or Japanese influences. But the fact that a restaurant with mostly Mexican inspiration has earned three Michelin stars (for the first time in the U.S.) is confirmation that fine dining has entered a new era, and it was about time, too.
The tasting menu at Californios comes in at $390 per person, which is about average for this caliber of restaurant. On it, you will find dishes made with seasonal, local ingredients and an elevated take on some typical Mexican fare made with Californian influences, such as a sourdough tortilla topped with mezcal-battered black cod or caramelized plantain topped with caviar. According to the Michelin Guide, the restaurant's ability to combine Mexican recipes with a wider range of ingredients and techniques is the main reason for its continued improvement over the years.
(415) 757-0994
355 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103
Enclos
Enclos's tasting menu costs $295 per person, almost a bargain compared to other tasting menus at three star Michelin restaurants, though if you want a wine pairing, you'll have to fork out another $250. Ingredients focus on seasonal and local produce and wines, with the restaurant engaging in highly sustainable practices. For instance, the on-site Stone Edge Farm, which supplies the restaurant, produces organic fruit and vegetables using regenerative methods, and the restaurant works hard to minimize waste.
The atmosphere here also doesn't mess around. The building was custom-designed to look like a traditional Victorian Sonoman structure. But as always with the Michelin guide, the kitchen is where the magic happens, to no surprise. Chef Brian Limoges is a veteran of Atelier Crenn and Quince, two other nearby restaurants that also have three Michelin stars.
(707) 387-1724
139 E Napa St, Sonoma, CA 95476