What It Costs To Eat At Every 3-Star Michelin Restaurant In The US

It may seem strange that the prestigious Michelin dining guide originated from something as mundane as a tire company (of the same name), but if you think about each star in terms of the time and effort it takes you to get to a specific restaurant, probably by car, which most likely rolls on tires, then it makes sense. In fact, each Michelin star corresponds to a journey, in a sense: A one-star restaurant is one that you ought to visit if you're in the area, a two-star restaurant warrants a detour from your set route, and a three-star restaurant is a destination in and of itself.

These last restaurants are awarded their stars based on all the criteria used for the one and two-star restaurants, including outstanding cooking, quality, flavor, culinary techniques, chef's individuality, and consistency, plus "cooking [that] elevates the craft to an art form," as per the Michelin Guide. That is a very high bar, and one that is required to be met for every Michelin inspector visit, without fail. All in all, the high-quality ingredients, skilled labor, meticulous training, and elevated service standards contribute to substantial overhead costs. Much goes into building a three-star Michelin restaurant and maintaining that star year after year, and many consumers are more than willing to pay top dollar for those efforts.