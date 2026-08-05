7 International Fast Food Cheeseburgers We Wish We Could Order In America

The United States is fast food's home base — it's where some of the world's most famous fast food restaurants got their start. But that doesn't mean that fast food doesn't cross borders. These days, fast food chains can span continents, popping up in countries across the globe. While many of these restaurants feature the iconic menu items that rose to fame in the U.S., several also make specific cheeseburgers for particular markets to appeal to the consumer base in each country they inhabit. From Burger King to Wendy's to McDonald's, fast food restaurants boast creative cheeseburgers that you can only find in certain countries.

We're taking a closer look at a wide variety of international burgers — specifically, international fast food cheeseburgers — to get a sense of what's being served in other countries. These burgers all sound so delicious that we wish we could order them right here at home. While most of them are unlikely to make an appearance in the U.S., we can still dream ... or book a flight to go try them out for ourselves.