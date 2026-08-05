7 International Fast Food Cheeseburgers We Wish We Could Order In America
The United States is fast food's home base — it's where some of the world's most famous fast food restaurants got their start. But that doesn't mean that fast food doesn't cross borders. These days, fast food chains can span continents, popping up in countries across the globe. While many of these restaurants feature the iconic menu items that rose to fame in the U.S., several also make specific cheeseburgers for particular markets to appeal to the consumer base in each country they inhabit. From Burger King to Wendy's to McDonald's, fast food restaurants boast creative cheeseburgers that you can only find in certain countries.
We're taking a closer look at a wide variety of international burgers — specifically, international fast food cheeseburgers — to get a sense of what's being served in other countries. These burgers all sound so delicious that we wish we could order them right here at home. While most of them are unlikely to make an appearance in the U.S., we can still dream ... or book a flight to go try them out for ourselves.
Burger King Rösti Burger
To try the first international fast food cheeseburger on this list, you'll have to head to Switzerland. There, you can snag yourself a Rösti Burger from Burger King. This burger definitely feels a bit more elevated than the Burger King cheeseburgers you can find here in the States. It all starts with a beef patty, with beef sourced from Switzerland. The fact that this menu item is at least somewhat local already makes it impressive in our books. Then comes the rösti, which is a sort of savory pancake made from shredded potatoes. This makes the burger more filling and provides a nice crisp in every bite — kind of like putting fries directly in your burger.
The cheese is where this burger really shines, though. The Rösti Burger comes with Appenzeller cheese, which is often described as having an herbal and spicy flavor. This gives the cheeseburger a delicious, unexpected complexity. To make things even more delicious, caramelized onions and arugula are added for more freshness. It sounds a lot fancier than the burgers you can find at fast food restaurants here in the States.
McDonald's Der M
Next stop, Germany. We want to visit this European country to try McDonald's Der M (or "The M" in English), an ostensibly elevated burger that comes from the home of the inspiration for the first classic American burger. Although at first glance it looks like a McDonald's Big Mac, it's a bit different from McDonald's most iconic burger. It comes with two large, juicy beef patties, which are presented alongside three whole slices of cheese for an extra-cheesy cheeseburger experience. There are also onions, pickles, and lettuce for a fresh touch that lightens up all that beef and cheese. A creamy, cheesy, mustardy sauce balances everything out, creating even more juiciness in the sandwich.
It's apparently wildly popular in Germany, perhaps thanks to the toppings, or maybe because the beef is sourced locally within the country. Although it doesn't sound that much different from offerings you can find here in the States, we'd love to try a different take on a classic McDonald's cheeseburger.
McDonald's Cheese Cheese Teriyaki McBurger
Although Japan is known for its delicious, fresh, distinctly Japanese food, the country also has a strong fast food game. And McDonald's Cheese Cheese Teriyaki McBurger is an excellent example of just how tasty Japanese fast food can be. The chain's Teriyaki Burger was inspired by MOS Burger's similar offering that came out all the way back in 1973; the more current, limited-time take on the classic offers two slices of cheese on the teriyaki-flavored burger. Surprisingly, this burger isn't actually made with beef — rather, it features a flavorful pork patty for a unique take on the American version of the dish.
This international fast food cheeseburger also comes with plenty of mayo for an even creamier texture along with the cheese. It's adorned with a sweet and savory teriyaki sauce that takes things to a whole new level. You'll also find some lettuce added in for a nice, green crispness that counteracts the heavier ingredients in the equation. Since we already love the flavors of classic teriyaki sauce, this burger sounds like an absolute must-try option.
Burger King Guacamole Crunch King
If you love the creamy savoriness of guacamole just as much as we do, then you probably also want to try one of Burger King's Mexican creations. The chain's Guacamole Crunch King sounds like our wildest cheeseburger dreams come true. It all starts with two meat patties, layered with Monterey cheese, which provides creaminess in every bite. Then comes bacon, crisp, fresh lettuce to lighten things up, along with crispy onions for something fried (and to provide the namesake crunch of this cheeseburger). But after that, things really start to get interesting. We love the idea of fresh jalapeño slices in the mix, which give the burger its signature heat and start to reflect Mexican cuisine.
Arguably the most important part of the whole equation is the guacamole, though. Not only does this provide creaminess to the cheeseburger, but it also gives it a touch of saltiness and savoriness that sounds like it takes things over the top. We dream of the day we can finally try this burger for ourselves.
McDonald's Big Brekkie Burger
Most people generally don't think of burgers as a breakfast food. But Burger King Australia is apparently the exception. In Australia, the chain's Big Brekkie Burger is available during breakfast hours but is very much a burger — not a breakfast sandwich. It's not your average cheeseburger, though. The base of the burger is two beef patties, but after that, things start to get more breakfast-y. You'll find two slices of bacon, an egg, and a slice of melted cheese. Perhaps the best part, though, is the hash brown on top.
The sauce used on this burger arguably sounds like a strange choice — it's BBQ sauce. However, that combo of sweet and savory flavors coming together sounds like a match made in heaven. If, like us, you've ever dreamed of having a burger for breakfast, it might be time to book a flight to Australia to try this breakfast-y burger for yourself.
Burger King K-Spicy XL Beef Burger
It would be understandable to assume that Burger King's K-Spicy XL Beef Burger hails from South Korea, since it features a slew of Korean flavors between two burger buns. But in reality, this Korean-inspired cheeseburger is actually on Burger King Malaysia's menu. It comes with a single, flame-grilled beef patty, just like you'd find on any Burger King burger, and bacon for an additional layer of savory meatiness. After that, you'll find lettuce and a slice of cheese. The sort-of spicy Korean-inspired sauce sets it apart, though, giving it a distinctly Korean-like flavor.
If you've ever wished you could enjoy some of your favorite Korean flavors in burger form, then this Burger King selection is right up your alley. It's not too out there, so it still leans into those classic burger flavors, but that Korean sauce makes for a more interesting bite.
McDonald's Roasted Soy Sauce Double Thick Beef
Always wish that your burger tasted more like soy sauce? Then McDonald's Roasted Soy Sauce Double Thick Beef from Japan is your dream come true. This is a relatively simple burger, but it packs a flavorful punch that will take your cheeseburger aspirations to a whole new plane. You get not one but two thick, juicy beef patties, which are interspersed with slices of American cheese for that classic burger flavor. There's also sliced onion in the mix, which offers just the right amount of sharpness to balance the otherwise fatty flavors in the sandwich. It's the roasted soy sauce-style sauce that makes things extra flavorful, though. To finish it off, it's all served in a poppy seed bun.
We love that this burger sounds so approachable — it's not anything too out of the ordinary. But the fact that there's that roasted soy sauce adds a unique element of complexity to the finished sandwich. This burger is not currently available, but we still hope that McDonald's will someday come to its senses and allow its American customers to indulge in the deliciousness.