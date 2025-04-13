What's The Most Popular Fast Food In Japan?

As to be expected, food preferences and food cultures are different in different pockets of the world. The eating habits of American southerners vary even from those of American northerners, let alone on the other side of the world. However, there are also some similarities in taste, because one surprising finding is that in Japan, McDonald's is the most popular fast food chain — the same as in the U.S.

Walk the streets of Tokyo and you'll notice that Japanese citizens love McDonald's fast food just as much as the rest of the world, which is why it's Japan's most popular fast food restaurant. It's no surprise to hear that the international chain is the most valuable fast food chain in the world with over 40,000 locations. Nearly 3,000 of those are in Japan, alone, making it the country with the second most McDonald's locations in the world. And while the golden arches may attract a big share of fast food customers, there are several other Japanese-based fast food restaurants that follow closely behind, mainly those that sell convenient bento boxes and gyudon.