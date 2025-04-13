What's The Most Popular Fast Food In Japan?
As to be expected, food preferences and food cultures are different in different pockets of the world. The eating habits of American southerners vary even from those of American northerners, let alone on the other side of the world. However, there are also some similarities in taste, because one surprising finding is that in Japan, McDonald's is the most popular fast food chain — the same as in the U.S.
Walk the streets of Tokyo and you'll notice that Japanese citizens love McDonald's fast food just as much as the rest of the world, which is why it's Japan's most popular fast food restaurant. It's no surprise to hear that the international chain is the most valuable fast food chain in the world with over 40,000 locations. Nearly 3,000 of those are in Japan, alone, making it the country with the second most McDonald's locations in the world. And while the golden arches may attract a big share of fast food customers, there are several other Japanese-based fast food restaurants that follow closely behind, mainly those that sell convenient bento boxes and gyudon.
Japanese citizens love McDonald's, too
The logos and technology at a Japanese branch of McDonald's may look the same, but the differences far outweigh the similarities between the American version and the Japanese. Americans love to pop in for a beloved Big Mac, and while Japanese McDonald's does offer the classics on its menu, there are plenty of items specific to the region. Teriyaki burgers, fried shrimp burgers, shaka-shaka chicken, and sakura-flavored (that's cherry blossom) drinks are just a few unique Japanese McDonald's offerings.
Japan's second most popular fast food chain is called Sukiya. The restaurant specializes in gyudon, otherwise known as beef bowls, and offers a quick, affordable meal for customers on the go. Marugame Seimen is another popular fast food choice (which is also available as Marugame Udon in the U.S.) that is well-known for its Sanuki-style udon noodles. In terms of the chain with the second most locations in Japan, Hotto Motto (which sells the ever-popular bento-style boxes) is a hit with customers looking for an easily transportable meal. But even if you travel half a world away, it seems like no one can escape the yellow glow of the McDonald's arches.