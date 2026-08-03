10 Upcoming Bourbon Releases To Watch For In The Second Half Of 2026

Tasting Table already covered the best new bourbons of 2026 in the first half of the year, but there are still six more months to go. For bourbon fans, the second half of the year can be the most exciting. Forget the return of football, autumn leaves, or decorative gourd season — many of the industry's biggest annual limited editions hit store shelves between late summer and the holidays. Below, you'll find a list of the most exciting.

You'll notice that, although Kentucky still reigns supreme as the bourbon capital of the world, there's plenty of non-Kentucky brown water worth giving a shot (pun intended). These days, good bourbon comes from all parts of the country — from deep in the heart of Texas to the western mountains of Utah. What unites all of the bottles on this list is their unique production methods, careful barrel selection, and the compelling story behind every one.

Collectors, casual sippers, and whiskey hunters will have plenty of bottles to keep them busy this fall. From legendary unicorns like Pappy Van Winkle to milestone anniversary releases, here are some of the most anticipated bourbons to watch out for. After all, 2026 was predicted to be a great year to buy good bottles, and you're only halfway through.