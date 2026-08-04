The 5 Best Cheeseburgers From Non-Burger Chain Restaurants

If you're craving a good burger from a chain restaurant, it stands to reason that you would most likely visit one of the best American burger chains. It only makes sense, as a spot specifically built around its burgers should have its signature dish down pretty well. Likewise, a place that doesn't necessarily focus on burgers, but might heavily push burgers as an important menu item, will generally have reliably good burgers. But what about those places that aren't known for burgers, yet have a shockingly good one that more people should know about? Those are the places I will be highlighting for this list.

I am someone who considers a good burger as my absolute favorite food. That usually means I'm also someone who will be the oddball who orders burgers from places that might only list one on the menu out of obligation, or even as a second thought. But all of these burgers from non-burger chains have genuinely surprised me — from the quality of the meat and the thought put behind the toppings, to the pride shown in preparation and presentation, some places even genuinely held their own against many burger places.