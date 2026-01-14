Why It's Worth Avoiding This Popular Restaurant Appetizer

An onion with a price tag of over $10? If not for this appetizer's loyal following, the sticker shock alone would've made it extinct. And yet, these deep-fried blooming onions have become a classic at fairs and steakhouses across the country. Few people sit down at an Outback Steakhouse without ordering a Bloomin' Onion. Sure, the Bloomin' Onion tastes good (it's deep-fried in beef tallow), but at $11.99 at some Outback locations ... should we pay restaurant markup rates for what amounts to a single vegetable pulled from a produce bin?

The truth can be pretty uncomfortable. Ingredient costs for the Instagram-worthy starter are likely really low, and fried appetizers can carry profit margins up to 75%, making them one of the highest-profit margin items that restaurants can sell. You're essentially helping fund the company's overhead with every platter you order — and online complaints about blooming onions being overpriced have been circulating for years, with diners questioning whether any appetizer is worth that kind of markup.

That's why, if you've been tightening your belt, consider skipping the appetizer altogether and put the savings toward a good entree you can share with the table instead (or even split an extra side or two). You'll likely spend less money per person and get more substantial food that's meant to be the star of your meal anyway — not just a greasy warm-up act that costs nearly as much as your main course.