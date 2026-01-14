Why It's Worth Avoiding This Popular Restaurant Appetizer
An onion with a price tag of over $10? If not for this appetizer's loyal following, the sticker shock alone would've made it extinct. And yet, these deep-fried blooming onions have become a classic at fairs and steakhouses across the country. Few people sit down at an Outback Steakhouse without ordering a Bloomin' Onion. Sure, the Bloomin' Onion tastes good (it's deep-fried in beef tallow), but at $11.99 at some Outback locations ... should we pay restaurant markup rates for what amounts to a single vegetable pulled from a produce bin?
The truth can be pretty uncomfortable. Ingredient costs for the Instagram-worthy starter are likely really low, and fried appetizers can carry profit margins up to 75%, making them one of the highest-profit margin items that restaurants can sell. You're essentially helping fund the company's overhead with every platter you order — and online complaints about blooming onions being overpriced have been circulating for years, with diners questioning whether any appetizer is worth that kind of markup.
That's why, if you've been tightening your belt, consider skipping the appetizer altogether and put the savings toward a good entree you can share with the table instead (or even split an extra side or two). You'll likely spend less money per person and get more substantial food that's meant to be the star of your meal anyway — not just a greasy warm-up act that costs nearly as much as your main course.
The blooming onion is worth it for some
Sure, there are reasons why a blooming onion costs what it does. It can be difficult to achieve that blooming flower shape at home — getting those uniform petals to bloom outward while keeping the base intact requires practice and specialized equipment. Restaurants like Outback Steakhouse use machines called "onion bloomers," which can cost around $600. Beyond the cutting, there's nailing the oil temperature, ensuring the breading coats every surface, and preparing the dipping sauces. But does all that labor justify the price tag when ingredient costs are so low?
Online reviews suggest many diners don't think so. LongHorn Steakhouse's Texas Tonion, for instance, has been criticized for excessive breading and disappointing flavor. Even well-executed versions at other chains face similar pushback over value — when you're paying more than $10 for what amounts to a dressed-up vegetable, the markup starts to sting.
However, there are some people who enjoy it so much that they'll order it regardless, especially with the appetizer's shareability. A blooming onion can feed two to four people, which makes the per-person cost easier to swallow. If demolishing that massive onion with friends is your idea of a good time, no one's stopping you. But here's the thing: When you're already paying premium prices for entrees, drinks, and sides, spending another $10 to $12 on an appetizer with sky-high profit margins might not feel worth it. For most budget-conscious diners, the math just doesn't add up.