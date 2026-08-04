8 Of 7-Eleven's Ice Cream Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

7-Eleven is, of course, a convenience store. It's also a cultural icon. It may not inspire the same loyalty as the heated Wawa vs. Sheetz rivalry, but the almost 100-year-old brand has given us products that now feel as American as the bald eagle: Slurpees and Big Gulps, for example. And in 2008, it sought to increase its proprietary footprint with 7-Select, a line of affordable private-label products like snacks and sodas.

As a convenience store, 7-Eleven is probably best known for these grab-and-go items to be enjoyed on the road (or just standing in the parking lot). But in 2015, 7-Select asked customers to consider the freezer section more closely with a line of ice creams. Like anything at 7-Eleven, its ice creams are affordable and convenient. But what else do they have to offer? I'm an ice cream fan, of course, but I am also a lifelong 7-Eleven patron; read my Slurpee flavor ranking to learn how someone can wax poetic about a gas station drink.

So I bought every 7-Select ice cream variety I could find and put them to the test. To be sure, I was looking for ice cream with an array of complementary yet distinct flavors and textures, and mix-ins in every bite. But most of all, I was looking for ice cream that was delicious and worth buying again. Read on to find out what you can't leave behind on your next 7-Eleven trip (don't forget a Slurpee).