9 Wegmans Bakery Cakes, Ranked

If you've ever been to a party, eaten way more of a cake than you meant to, and asked someone where they got that amazing cake, there's a good chance they got it at Wegmans. In fact, even if they said they made it themselves or got it at a fancy bakery, they might be lying, and they actually got it at Wegmans. That's because the cakes at one of America's favorite grocery stores avoid the sickly-sweet, plasticky taste of your typical supermarket bakery options. Instead, they are towering, deftly made, thoughtfully decorated delights. Overall, there's probably something for everybody in the Wegmans cake lineup. But how do they compare?

I tried nine different cakes from Wegmans, ranging from classic chocolate to cheesecake to banana cream pie, to see which ones are worth the trip. I wanted to know which ones tasted the best, so I looked at the frosting, mix-ins, and the cakes themselves and evaluated their flavor, texture, and the overall ratio of the different elements. But I also wanted to know which cakes felt special, and which ones felt run-of-the-mill. Which ones were just dessert, and which ones felt like a party (or a decadent night in)? Here's what I ate, and what I found out.