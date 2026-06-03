11 Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Whether you love it or hate it, we all have to accept the reality that mint chocolate chip ice cream isn't going anywhere anytime soon. It's become quite the classic, up there with cookies and cream, butter pecan, and Rocky Road, and its staying power makes more sense when you consider its regal beginnings.

Mint chocolate chip ice cream was popularized in 1973 by an English culinary student named Marilyn Ricketts. But she didn't just create it on a whim. She entered it into a competition to create a dessert for the wedding of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips. That's why she originally dubbed it "Mint Royale." And guess what? She won. With a royal endorsement from the start, the flavor was poised for success.

Since it has become such a mainstay, some version of mint chip is now on nearly every ice cream shop's menu and every major creamery's radar. And where there's variety and options in the ice cream aisle, a taste test beckons. Personally, I'm a big fan of this controversial flavor. So, I was more than happy to take on the challenge. I scooped up several different mint chocolate chip tubs and pints from some of the most prominent ice cream brands, with a plan to rank them all from worst to best based on quality of ingredients, taste, and number of rich chocolatey chips.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.