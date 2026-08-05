4 Ordering Tips To Get The Best KFC Fried Chicken

When you're craving crispy, crunchy fried chicken, KFC has got you covered. The popular fast food chain has been serving Kentucky-style fried chicken under that name since 1952 and has since expanded to franchises all over the world. It's safe to say Colonel Sanders' face is a recognizable icon, no matter where you're from. While that thick, seasoned KFC breading is downright delectable, sometimes you'll get a batch that's not as crispy or fresh as you'd like. That's where some ordering tips come in handy.

If you're hoping for a fresh bucket of hot fried chicken from KFC, you may need to request a new batch, call ahead, or pick up an order when the restaurant first opens. It can also be important to specify the kinds of cuts and sides you prefer. Knowing how to order — and how you like your chicken — is key to getting the best meal possible at this iconic chicken joint.

Ready to swing through the drive-thru? Here are four ordering tips we highly suggest trying next time you stop by KFC for lunch or dinner. Your taste buds will thank you.