4 Ordering Tips To Get The Best KFC Fried Chicken
When you're craving crispy, crunchy fried chicken, KFC has got you covered. The popular fast food chain has been serving Kentucky-style fried chicken under that name since 1952 and has since expanded to franchises all over the world. It's safe to say Colonel Sanders' face is a recognizable icon, no matter where you're from. While that thick, seasoned KFC breading is downright delectable, sometimes you'll get a batch that's not as crispy or fresh as you'd like. That's where some ordering tips come in handy.
If you're hoping for a fresh bucket of hot fried chicken from KFC, you may need to request a new batch, call ahead, or pick up an order when the restaurant first opens. It can also be important to specify the kinds of cuts and sides you prefer. Knowing how to order — and how you like your chicken — is key to getting the best meal possible at this iconic chicken joint.
Ready to swing through the drive-thru? Here are four ordering tips we highly suggest trying next time you stop by KFC for lunch or dinner. Your taste buds will thank you.
Request your chicken freshly fried
If you want the freshest chicken possible, it never hurts to ask. In fact, several customers recommend asking for chicken that's been recently fried. At KFC, chicken is hand-breaded and fried in the restaurant, put through a special pressure-frying process to make it extra crispy. So, if you ask for a fresh batch — i.e., chicken that hasn't been sitting in the warmer for hours — you'll need a little patience. According to Redditors, it can take around 20 minutes for chicken to be seasoned, fried, and cooled before serving.
Of course, you may get lucky and find that staff started a new batch right when you arrive. But if they haven't, you'll need to just wait a while until it's ready. Staff are typically cool with this request, so long as customers know it's worth the wait! Just note that if you request fresh chicken, you'll need to order a bucket, at the very least. Staff can't take the time to fry up just one piece — in fact, most locations fry up to 18 pieces at a time.
Call ahead for a fresh batch
Some Redditors note that you can call ahead to request a fresh batch. If you ask and staff already have one frying up, hop in the car and head over. But if they haven't sparked up the fryers in a minute, that call-ahead can help you time your visit. Some KFC employees have taken to Reddit saying they don't mind when customers call ahead. It actually might happen more often than we think, especially if people want fresh fried chicken for a party or family gathering.
Other KFC fans recommend getting to the restaurant as soon as it opens for a fresh batch. Most KFC locations typically open around 10 a.m. depending on where you live, so you can adjust your fried chicken run accordingly. Others say you can get there right before a dinner rush, as locations will often cook up a new batch of chicken for anticipated influx of customers.
Specify the kinds of cuts you want
Okay, this tip won't necessarily guarantee the freshest chicken, but it'll certainly elevate your overall experience. One of the top mistakes you're making at KFC is forgetting to specify the cuts of meat you want. Whether you're ordering just a few pieces or an entire bucket, knowing which part of the bird you like best — breast, thighs, drumsticks, or wings — will make all the difference. Most times, employees will ask what kinds of pieces you want in your bucket.
However, if they don't, it's up to you to voice your preferences. If not, you may end up with all wings and thighs when you usually prefer white meat. Or you might get too much breast — which some Redditors say can taste dry — when you really love dark meat or the flaky skin on the thighs and the drumsticks. No matter what cuts you choose, order them extra crispy. When you do, you'll get the meat type, flavor, and texture you like in one meal.
Order extra gravy for dipping
There are several KFC side dishes to choose from, including rich mac and cheese, creamy mashed potatoes, and crumbly biscuits. But if you want to amp up your fried chicken order, the best thing you can tack on is a side of gravy. According to our taste testers, KFC's gravy is super flavorful, salty, and decadent, making it the perfect dipping sauce for fried chicken. Dipping will impart additional moisture back to the meat and give the breading a softer texture.
Typically, KFC's signature brown gravy will come on top of the mashed potatoes, but you can order it as a separate side at the drive-thru, in-person, or on the mobile app. An individual serving typically costs around $5.99 and a large size will cost $7.99, depending on location. Don't want thick gravy as a dipping sauce? No problem. Order one of KFC's sauces instead, including its popular, tangy KFC sauce, creamy comeback sauce, Honey Barbecue, or some of the chain's other options.