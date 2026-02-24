Can You Request Fresh Chicken At KFC? What To Know Before You Ask

There's no denying that even after all these years, KFC is immensely popular. Although it has fallen in the rankings among chicken restaurants across America, it still made nearly $5 billion in 2024, according to Restaurant Business, and that's a heck of a lot of chicken. If you find yourself craving some of the Colonel's 11 herbs and spices but you don't want chicken that's been sitting in the warmer for a little while, fear not. There is a way to get fresh, piping hot chicken from KFC. But you do need a little patience.

Fresh chicken usually means you're going to need to wait a bit. According to Redditors, it's not hard to get. You just need to ask for it. Each piece of chicken gets hand breaded and seasoned in store before being fried, although the Extra Crispy process is a little different. The chicken is pressure fried at KFC, a process that can take 10 to 12 minutes. With the prep work, including seasoning and resting time, you could be looking at 20 minutes for a fresh piece of chicken, depending on whether a new batch has already been started, according to employees on Reddit.

Keep in mind, the store generally won't make a single piece of chicken if that's all you're looking for. They tend to cook in larger batches. One Redditor said, "They can't cook less than 18 pieces where I'm from," so you may need to have a larger order or catch them when they are planning to put more down anyway.