Forget Pasta Sauce: A More Flavorful Alternative For Spaghetti Night

There's a long list of food combinations that sound bizarre but taste delicious, like chili crisp and ice cream, caramel and fish sauce, fried eggs and grape jelly, or even instant ramen and milk. So, while you might flinch when this pasta sauce replacement is revealed in a moment, we ask for some patience as we make our case. While a simple spaghetti with marinara would rank high on the list of ultimate comfort foods, if you're feeling experimental, a more flavorful alternative for pasta sauce is chicken tikka masala.

Tikka masala is a rich, flavor-packed dish with mysterious origins that traverse the Indian subcontinent and the British Isles. It features tender cubes of chicken marinated in yogurt and spices, and then cooked in a tandoor, a type of oven that dates back to the age of pyramids. The char-grilled cubes of chicken are then simmered in a creamy, gently spiced, tomato-based sauce. While it's usually accompanied by naan bread or rice, stirring it into a bowl of cooked spaghetti works splendidly. Make sure there's enough sauce to coat all the pasta evenly, then garnish with some cream and chopped spring onions. The firm, springy, and slightly chewy texture of the pasta is the perfect carrier for the smoky, silky curry and juicy chunks of chicken.

If you're finding it too hard to wrap your head around this combination, think of it as an Indian version of a roasted tomato and chipotle cream pasta, or a Western take on the string hoppers and coconut-based curries you'll find across Southern India and Sri Lanka.