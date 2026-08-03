5 Chain Restaurants With The Best Steak And Seafood Combo Meals, According To Customers

It's okay to be indecisive sometimes. We're making choices all day long, so it's nice to have moments when we don't have to think so much about ordering a meal. If you can't decide between steak and seafood at a chain restaurant, you don't have to — that's why surf and turf is a thing. We found a handful of the best combinations that customers love; we specifically sought out chain restaurants so you can rest assured there are plenty of locations to select from.

We gathered insights from social media outlets and review websites, so you can understand what people like to order and why it's so tasty. Each restaurant needed to have many glowing reviews to make it on the list. These restaurants provide flavorful dishes that are highly regarded for their wonderful pairings, where the dishes balance each other. One item doesn't outshine the other, which is why they work so well together as a combo meal. If you're craving a surf and turf with steak, then we have five of the absolute best options for you.