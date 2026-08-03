5 Chain Restaurants With The Best Steak And Seafood Combo Meals, According To Customers
It's okay to be indecisive sometimes. We're making choices all day long, so it's nice to have moments when we don't have to think so much about ordering a meal. If you can't decide between steak and seafood at a chain restaurant, you don't have to — that's why surf and turf is a thing. We found a handful of the best combinations that customers love; we specifically sought out chain restaurants so you can rest assured there are plenty of locations to select from.
We gathered insights from social media outlets and review websites, so you can understand what people like to order and why it's so tasty. Each restaurant needed to have many glowing reviews to make it on the list. These restaurants provide flavorful dishes that are highly regarded for their wonderful pairings, where the dishes balance each other. One item doesn't outshine the other, which is why they work so well together as a combo meal. If you're craving a surf and turf with steak, then we have five of the absolute best options for you.
Outback Steakhouse
Next time you head to Outback Steakhouse for the iconic Bloomin' Onion or a delicious appetizer, consider getting the Sirloin & Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie as your main course: The dish pairs center-cut sirloin (which is actually the chain's best-selling meat) and jumbo shrimp. The shrimp is grilled and topped with garlic butter to ensure it's flavorful from the inside out, while the sirloin gets some Cowboy Butter, which adds a smoky and savory touch. It comes with a veggie skewer, but then customers can pick their own side.
Many customers say that the steak and shrimp combo is their favorite dish, and it's been that way for years. It's clear from people raving about it over a decade ago. Some customers say they've eaten and enjoyed the dish many times over the years, and it's always a good option. Folks say it's a good dish when you can't decide what to get, and it only helps that you get the skewer and choice of side, so everything feels different and fresh. "It's a fantastic pairing—definitely worth a try," said one Facebook reviewer who also said you'd "do yourself a favor" by ordering it. Beyond the jumbo shrimp, the steakhouse chain is generally known for serving great seafood, including the Toowoomba Salmon.
Texas Roadhouse
The grilled shrimp is one of the more unexpectedly delicious menu options at Texas Roadhouse, and luckily it comes in multiple forms. You can get the crustaceans with a 6-ounce steak filet or a sirloin (available in 6- or 8-ounce options), plus your choice of two sides; if you need a recommendation, you can't go wrong with the house salad, a customer favorite. Luckily, it doesn't matter whether you get the filet or sirloin, as both have high ratings. People say the sirloin is especially delicious. Part of what makes the grilled shrimp so tasty is, of course, the fact that it's grilled, but the garlic lemon pepper sauce only enhances the flavor with a fragrant, bold taste.
You can use any leftover sauce drippings too. "After I eat my shrimp I usually pour the leftover butter on my steak since it's got some of the seasoning in it," explained one Redditor. Some are clear fans of the steak and shrimp, while others are more under the radar and say they were surprised by how good it was. Others said they don't always like Texas Roadhouse, but their steak was cooked to perfection, and the shrimp were fantastic. The ribeye is highly praised, too, with many of the same compliments about its flavor and wonderfully cooked texture. Both the filet and sirloin are safe choices, whether you're a regular or a newbie to the steakhouse chain.
LongHorn Steakhouse
LongHorn Steakhouse offers a Flo's Filet with a 4-ounce Lobster Tail that people absolutely adore; some say it's one of their favorite dishes at the chain, while others describe it as delicious and truly exceptional. It comes with a seared center-cut filet (you can choose between the 6-ounce and 9-ounce options) and a seasoned lobster tail, served with rich, melted butter. There are rave reviews for virtually every part of this dish. Some say Flo's Filet is the best steak on the face of the earth.
Other reviews praise the lobster seasoning and the way the butter pairs with the dish. People also say that the sides are delicious, so it doesn't really matter which you pick — but broccoli and the loaded baked potato seem popular. "The filet was cooked perfectly—tender, juicy, and full of flavor. The lobster tail was buttery and delicious, complementing the steak nicely," said one reviewer. They went on to say they'll visit again to get the meal. Multiple people noted that the meat was cooked exactly to their specifications, with one calling out how nicely the juices ran onto the plate. People love it so much that they share they can't wait to go back to the restaurant for it.
Chili's
You don't have to make a trip to a steakhouse for a superior steak dish. Chili's Surf & Turf Ribeye proves why it deserves a spot on this list because the acclaim from customers is loud and clear. Folks share that the sirloin totally blew them away with its superior taste and was cooked exactly as ordered. "My wife's sirloin surf & turf was great tasting," one Yelp reviewer shared. "A perfect medium! A wonderful blend of seasonings, texture and flavor." They went on to say they finished off what their wife couldn't, so you know it's so good that people don't want to leave anything behind.
This marbled steak gets topped with 12 pieces of shrimp and a decadent garlic butter, ensuring the plating looks quite memorable. It comes with mashed potatoes and broccoli, so customers don't have to choose their sides, like the other restaurants we've mentioned. One reviewer outlined everything that was amazing about the Surf & Turf Ribeye, noting that the steak was cooked the way they liked it, with an impressive crust and a tender, juicy interior. Every corner was nicely seared and seasoned, with an excellent balance that wasn't too salty.
It's so delicious it beats out other cuts of meat from other eateries. "I got a filet mignon the day before trying this, and I have to say this steak was so much better than that one," they said. They added that the shrimp and mashed potatoes were tasty and seasoned really well.
The Capital Grille
When you want a truly elevated dinner, you might venture to The Capital Grille — we noted that this is the best steakhouse chain to dine at, after all. Next time you're there, you don't have to peruse the menu in search of what to eat. Order the Seared Tenderloin with Butter Poached Lobster Tails, which is part of its Chef Recommends section of the menu. "This is what I get every time! It's like a happy meal for adults!!" one customer raved on Instagram.
Beef tenderloin and lobster tail is one of the most iconic surf and turf combinations for dinner, and that is evident in this masterpiece; customers think it is phenomenal and perhaps the best thing the chain offers. Others say it's their favorite or always makes for a memorable dinner. "I had this tonight and it was one of the best steaks I've ever had in my life. Great meal," one person commented on Instagram. People think the meal is filling and beautifully cooked, and some even say it pairs well with a glass of red wine and makes them feel like royalty. "The only thing better?" one Facebook commenter wrote. "Two orders of it." Hear hear.
Methodology
We made our selection of the best steak and seafood combinations by looking at customer reviews. We found insights and opinions on social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, as well as classic review platforms such as Yelp and TripAdvisor. It was vital that each chain restaurant had overwhelmingly positive reviews highlighting its steak and seafood dish or dishes; it was imperative that multiple people praised the meal, so we found several sources for each option. While we tried to aim for variety, we were limited by restaurant menus and what they offered. Additionally, the combinations that received the most praise were either lobster or shrimp.