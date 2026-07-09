6 Chain Steakhouses With Fish Dishes That Rival The Beef

Steakhouses are beloved for their, well, steak, but you could be limiting yourself by only ordering beef. Certain steakhouse chains have excellent fish dishes that you might want to consider instead — some are so incredible that people crave them over the more popular beef-centric menu items. We wanted to find out which steakhouse chains offer the best, most tantalizing fish-based meals. But before we dive into that, let's set something straight: There's conflicting information on how many locations a restaurant needs to be considered a chain.

Some information says it starts as low three or more locations, while others say it starts at four. However, other jurisdictions may define it differently; New York, for example, requires 15 locations to be a chain. In Los Angeles, California, a small chain has two to 19 locations, whereas a large chain has more than 20. All that said, we focused on large chain steakhouses with plenty of U.S. locations where the fish could very well be the star of the show. To identify the best, we looked to customer reviews and online chatter from diners; we wanted to find fish that was highly praised for its flavor, texture, and even presentation, and sought out options with many, many positive reviews. We're confident that we found the absolute best fish dishes served at chain steakhouses.