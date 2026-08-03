Use This 4-Word Request To Get A McDonald's Snack Wrap Norwegian-Style
In the lineup of popular McDonald's chicken items, Snack Wraps are the unexpected gems. These formerly discontinued items returned to menus in July 2026, and in our taste test, we found the new Snack Wraps to be better than we remember. However, you could ramp up the taste even more by borrowing a page from McDonald's Norwegian branch. Just ask the staff for this simple request: "Add tomato, no cheese."
Whereas American Snack Wraps combine a McCrispy chicken strip, lettuce, shredded cheese, and either ranch or spicy pepper sauce with a flour tortilla, McDonald's Norway offers a similar item called the Classic Chicken McWrap. It also rolls up breaded chicken in a white tortilla, but crosses out the cheese and adds tomato. The wrap is finished with McFeast sauce, which is a mayo-based condiment with some powdered dry mustard and lemon juice.
For a Norwegian-style Snack Wrap, we recommend ordering the ranch version with tomato and no cheese. Optionally, you can add a tiny dab of mustard for more of a McFeast sauce flavor. This ordering modification is simple yet impactful. The Snack Wrap's generic shredded cheese has little flavor to begin with, and it's not even fully melted on the wrap, contributing little textural interest. In contrast, tomatoes add a juicy, refreshing flavor and texture to each bite. Depending on your location, adding tomatoes to your wrap can cost anywhere from 30 cents to a dollar, but it's worth it — Norway really knows what it's doing.
Other McDonald's Norwegian-style ordering hacks for Snack Wraps and more
The McDonald's Norwegian menu offers another tricked-out wrap that's fairly simple to recreate in the states. The Teriyaki Chicken McWrap combines chicken with cheese, lettuce, fresh onion, McFeast sauce, and a Szechuan Teriyaki Style Sauce containing sugar, vinegar, soy sauce, lemon juice, spices, and sesame oil. For the closest recreation, American customers should try ordering a ranch Snack Wrap and add onion. Then, mix together McDonald's Sweet 'N Sour Sauce with a bit of its Tangy Barbeque Sauce. The former has some ingredients in common with the Norwegian teriyaki sauce, while the latter should add more of a teriyaki-esque taste. These hacks will give your basic Snack Wrap a kick of flavor, plus extra crunchiness from the onion.
In the mood for something more substantial than a Snack Wrap? Norway is home to other delicious-looking international McDonald's items that work as full-on entrees. For a heartier Filet-O-Fish, order it Norwegian-style by asking for ketchup, mustard, lettuce, onion, pickles, and tomato. At breakfast time, you can also order a more filling egg McMuffin in the Norwegian style. In Norway, McDonald's sells a McMuffin Deluxe with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a hamburger patty in place of the usual breakfast meats. If your local store is willing to accommodate, you'll get to enjoy a sandwich that will certainly keep you full until lunchtime.