In the lineup of popular McDonald's chicken items, Snack Wraps are the unexpected gems. These formerly discontinued items returned to menus in July 2026, and in our taste test, we found the new Snack Wraps to be better than we remember. However, you could ramp up the taste even more by borrowing a page from McDonald's Norwegian branch. Just ask the staff for this simple request: "Add tomato, no cheese."

Whereas American Snack Wraps combine a McCrispy chicken strip, lettuce, shredded cheese, and either ranch or spicy pepper sauce with a flour tortilla, McDonald's Norway offers a similar item called the Classic Chicken McWrap. It also rolls up breaded chicken in a white tortilla, but crosses out the cheese and adds tomato. The wrap is finished with McFeast sauce, which is a mayo-based condiment with some powdered dry mustard and lemon juice.

For a Norwegian-style Snack Wrap, we recommend ordering the ranch version with tomato and no cheese. Optionally, you can add a tiny dab of mustard for more of a McFeast sauce flavor. This ordering modification is simple yet impactful. The Snack Wrap's generic shredded cheese has little flavor to begin with, and it's not even fully melted on the wrap, contributing little textural interest. In contrast, tomatoes add a juicy, refreshing flavor and texture to each bite. Depending on your location, adding tomatoes to your wrap can cost anywhere from 30 cents to a dollar, but it's worth it — Norway really knows what it's doing.