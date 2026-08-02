Are Any Toaster Pastry Brands Better Than Pop-Tarts? I Tried And Ranked 9 To Find Out

Every once in a while, I crave Pop-Tarts. Like many others, I grew up eating these toaster pastries before school. It was a simpler time, when I debated with my siblings whether the chocolate fudge or blueberry flavor was superior (side note: A fellow writer found that frosted blueberry Pop-Tarts are worthy of the crown).

Now I'm old enough to realize that most toaster pastries aren't nourishing breakfast items; they're typically filled with dozens of ingredients, many of which are artificial. Even so, there's still a lot to love about these nostalgic treats. I sometimes snack on them when backpacking or when I'm missing home. Furthermore, while Pop-Tarts was the only brand that found its way into my childhood pantry, I've since discovered other toaster pastry brands, each with its own unique appeal.

After my most recent Pop-Tarts craving, I decided to review a wide range of toaster pastries, including gluten-free, high-protein, and comparatively affordable options. Naturally, I tested the quintessential Pop-Tart as well. For the sake of consistency, I only reviewed shelf-stable, frosted strawberry toaster pastries. I ranked them according to factors like the textures and flavors of the pastry crust, the icing, the sprinkles, and the filling. You can learn more about my methodology at the end of this article.

Finally, I advise folks to read the labels of these products closely if they are concerned about ingredients like gelatin and collagen. Like many vegetarians, I forgot that they are often hidden in toaster pastries — something I'll be keeping in mind for the future!