The 7 Best Store-Bought Gluten-Free Sweets, According To Reddit

It's a good time to be gluten-free. At least, it's a better time than it was a decade or so ago, when many brands were first starting to offer alternative products for the gluten-free community. Whether you're avoiding gluten due to a sensitivity or a full-blown autoimmune disorder, there is now a wide variety of products available to sample. To determine which gluten-free sweets are most worth purchasing, we turned to the plethora of suggestions and opinions on Reddit.

Unsurprisingly, Redditors have plenty to say about some of the most widely available, store-bought gluten-free sweets. It's not rare for folks to give gushing reviews of gluten-free cookies and donuts, saying that practicing restraint around these products is difficult. Redditors who aren't gluten-free also describe how they have to stop themselves from eating the treats that were originally meant for their gluten-free family members.

This list contains a wide variety of sweets — including muffins, cookies, and donuts — that Redditors have recommended multiple times. Some of the following products do contain gluten-free oats, so proceed with caution if that is a problematic ingredient for you. Additionally, not all gluten-free foods are produced in facilities that are allergen-friendly, so it is essential to conduct research beforehand as necessary. Finally, a few of the sweets we have suggested are gluten-free alternatives to products offered in brands' classic product lines, so make sure you add the right package to your cart. You can find more notes on methodology at the end of this article.