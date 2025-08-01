What Makes Belgian Chocolate Unique?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Belgian chocolate label has become synonymous with high quality products that are more gourmet than your average supermarket candy bar. If you've tried them, you've probably noticed a difference, but it might be hard to put your finger on exactly what makes these sweets taste so good. You might describe them as being smoother or more somehow more chocolaty.

Well, a few factors help explain why Belgian chocolate brands are some of the best in the world. The first is that milk chocolate made in the EU (including Belgium) must contain a minimum of 25% cocoa solids, while in the US it's just 10%. This higher percentage of cocoa gives products a stronger taste. The smooth, velvety texture is due to how finely the star ingredient has been ground. The beans in Belgian chocolate are milled to between 15 and 18 microns, eliminating the graininess people can detect with larger sizes.

When it comes to the fat content, Belgian chocolate boasts 100% cocoa butter, which sets it apart from chocolate made in other parts of Europe. That means no palm oil or any other vegetable oils to give it a creamy texture. However, this is also a requirement for chocolate in the USA. While chocolate coverings or chocolate-flavored items might include vegetable oil, anything labeled as chocolate can only use cocoa butter.