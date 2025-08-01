What Makes Belgian Chocolate Unique?
The Belgian chocolate label has become synonymous with high quality products that are more gourmet than your average supermarket candy bar. If you've tried them, you've probably noticed a difference, but it might be hard to put your finger on exactly what makes these sweets taste so good. You might describe them as being smoother or more somehow more chocolaty.
Well, a few factors help explain why Belgian chocolate brands are some of the best in the world. The first is that milk chocolate made in the EU (including Belgium) must contain a minimum of 25% cocoa solids, while in the US it's just 10%. This higher percentage of cocoa gives products a stronger taste. The smooth, velvety texture is due to how finely the star ingredient has been ground. The beans in Belgian chocolate are milled to between 15 and 18 microns, eliminating the graininess people can detect with larger sizes.
When it comes to the fat content, Belgian chocolate boasts 100% cocoa butter, which sets it apart from chocolate made in other parts of Europe. That means no palm oil or any other vegetable oils to give it a creamy texture. However, this is also a requirement for chocolate in the USA. While chocolate coverings or chocolate-flavored items might include vegetable oil, anything labeled as chocolate can only use cocoa butter.
The problem with the Belgian chocolate label
While the standards for making Belgian chocolate all contribute to its great taste, not much of the process has any legal basis. The minimum cocoa solids are required by law, it's the same regulation that applies in any European country. The fine milling process and the use of 100% cocoa butter are more just in keeping with tradition and maintaining the standards that people have come to expect from Belgian chocolate.
With this in mind, the Belgian Chocolate Code was introduced in 2007. The aim is to prevent the term Belgian chocolate becoming a generic term or capitalizing on the name. This code states that anything labeled Belgian chocolate must be made in Belgium. However, given that no cocoa beans are produced in the country, it really only refers to the refining and molding part of the process. Furthermore, adherence to the terms is voluntary.
So how can you make sure you're getting genuine Belgian bang for your buck? Stick to brands with a good reputation. Neuhaus was said to have introduced the first praline chocolates to the market in 1912, and all its products are still made in Belgium. For more affordable options, various Godiva chocolate flavors and the classic Guylian shells are readily available in the U.S. For cooking, Callebaut couverture chocolate is used by chefs all over the world.