9 Absolute Best Gluten-Free Cookies At Whole Foods
Those who follow a gluten-free diet know that the selection of safe products that you'll find can vary widely depending on which grocery store you shop at. While some may only offer a few options, others have several options to choose from. If you're looking for some gluten-free cookies to satisfy a craving or offer a delicious dessert to complement a meal, you might only find one or two choices at a standard grocery chain. In instances such as these, a trip to Whole Foods might be the perfect call.
Whole Foods is one of the most popular chain grocery stores for gluten-free snacks. In fact, in our ranking of grocery stores, it placed in the top five based on its selection of gluten-free offerings. My family has been gluten-free since my daughter was diagnosed with celiac disease, so I was curious to see what gluten-free cookies Whole Foods had to offer. I headed to my local store to check out what was available and was pleasantly surprised by the vast number of options on the grocer's shelves.
I've included nine of these gluten-free cookies below, but there were several other options, including multiple flavors from some of the brands here. When selecting which cookies to feature, I aimed to include a mix of brands and cookie types (such as chocolate chip, lemon, and red velvet) to provide options that would suit the varying tastes and preferences of each reader.
Goodie Girl mint cookies
While these Goodie Girl mint cookies can't match the 100-year-old history of Girl Scouts' Thin Mints, they do serve as a viable gluten-free alternative. They carry a certification from the Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO). This means that the product has been tested by a third-party and shown to have no more than 10 parts per million of gluten (compared to the 20 parts per million allowed by the FDA for products that simply have a gluten-free label).
This recipe features a chocolate mint cookie base that is dipped in fudge, leaving each cookie fully coated with deliciousness. In addition to being gluten-free, they are also free of artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, and high-fructose corn syrup. The recipe also does not contain any eggs or peanuts, making these a suitable option for those with multiple dietary restrictions and/or allergies. Customers who have tried these have an overall high opinion of them. Beyond the gluten-free ingredients meeting their needs, they are also impressed by the delicious flavor that the combination of chocolate and mint provide. Many even note that the taste is comparable to that of Girl Scouts' Thin Mint cookies.
365 gluten free vanilla sandwich cremes
You shouldn't overlook the options from the 365 Whole Foods Market brand. For a store brand, many of its products are quite tasty. In fact, our taste tester even ranked the 365 gluten-free bagels as one of the best store-bought gluten-free bagel brands. These gluten-free vanilla sandwich cremes look like they could make a tasty after-dinner treat or even an indulgent afternoon snack. The box describes them as having a cane sugar frosting filling in between the two vanilla cookies.
One other notable thing about these cookies is how many are included in each package. As you probably know, gluten-free often comes as a premium. And even if you're paying more for a box of cookies than you would for a non-gluten-free brand, there often aren't more than a dozen cookies in that box. With this option from 365 Whole Foods Market, you get 42 cookies for about what you'd pay (or even less) than many other brands. Reviews are overwhelmingly positive, as well. Customers describe these as delivering a nice crunch with a delicious flavor. Some even go as far as to say that they are better than Oreos.
Tate's Bake Shop gluten free lemon cookies
Tate's Bake Shop offers several cookie flavors, including three gluten-free varieties. The next time you head to Whole Foods, you might want to add the gluten-free lemon cookies from the brand to your cart. Described by the manufacturer as offering the right balance of sweetness and tanginess, these cookies could be a top pick for those looking for an alternative to more standard chocolate- or peanut-butter-based options. Like other Tate's Bake Shop treats, these cookies offer a crispy texture — really delivering for those who look for a nice crunch when indulging in a treat.
Each 7-ounce bag includes two individually wrapped sleeves with seven cookies each (so, you'll get 14 crispy and crunchy lemon cookies with each purchase). One thing I like about Tate's Bake Shop is the design of the bag. In addition to the two individually wrapped cookie sleeves that help maintain freshness, the bags also feature a resealable top with folding clips.
If you ask individuals who have tried these cookies before what they think, you're likely to hear very positive feedback. Reviewers note that they are very flavorful, really delivering on that lemony taste you'd be looking for when purchasing a bag of these. Several also highlight the crispy and crunchy texture as another positive feature of these cookies.
Cybele's Free to Eat gluten free & vegan soft-baked confetti cookies
If you prefer a softer cookie or are looking for something fun and colorful to keep the kids happy, then you might want to pick up a package of these gluten-free soft-baked confetti cookies from Cybele's. In addition to being gluten-free, the cookies are also vegan and free from all top nine allergens. Moreover, they're made from plant-based ingredients and are free from artificial flavors, preservatives, or colors. This means that all of those colorful pieces of confetti in each cookie are made with natural ingredients. Based on the product's ingredient list, some of these natural colorings include beet juice, blueberries, turmeric, and beta-carotene.
My daughter convinced me to purchase these when we stopped by Whole Foods, so I got to taste them for myself. I found them to have a good flavor. They were sweet but not overly rich, unlike some other cookies. It is important to note that the soft-baked description is very accurate. These are very soft, bordering on a bit crumbly. However, I would still recommend them as a tasty gluten-free option, especially for kids who love all things rainbow and confetti (as mine do).
Reviewers seem to have a similar assessment of these gluten-free cookies. They note their overall satisfaction with the flavor, especially considering that they are such an allergy-friendly option.
Simple Mills creamy peanut butter stuffed sandwich cookies
If you've heard of Simple Mills before, you might be most familiar with the brand's cracker offerings — our taste tester even put the company in first place in our ranking of popular cracker brands. However, Simple Mills makes more than just crackers. The brand also offers several cookie options, including these peanut butter stuffed sandwich cookies. The cookies feature two delectable nut flour crispy cookies filled with a creamy cashew and peanut butter blend. Unlike some other brands, which may use high-fructose corn syrup to sweeten their treats, Simple Mills uses coconut sugar as a healthier and less overpowering option. In addition to being gluten-free (and certified gluten-free), these cookies are also vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, corn-free, and gum-free. Each box includes 16 sandwich cookies.
Most customers have given these a 4- or 5-star rating, with several commenting on the quality of the ingredients compared to some other options on the market. Many of these reviewers find that the cookies offer a nice flavor and texture, with the right amount of crunch and creaminess.
However, some consumers are not as impressed with these features. One thing some of them say could help would be the addition of more of the cream filling between the two outer cookie layers.
Made Good soft baked mini red velvet cookies
Made Good offers a wide assortment of gluten-free goodies, including some of the best gluten-free snacks you can travel with. These soft-baked red velvet mini cookies are individually packaged, making them another top contender when traveling. They can also make a nice, sweet addition to a school lunch or a satisfying after-dinner treat. Each pouch holds several bite-sized cookies with a delectable red velvet flavor. However, despite their scrumptious taste, the cookies offer a hidden benefit — a full serving of vegetables from the various vegetable extracts that are used to make them. In addition to being certified gluten-free, these little cookies from Made Good are also made without any artificial flavors or colorings, are certified organic, and are free from all top nine allergens.
Based on the high reviews from customers, you might want to give these a try, especially if you are a fan of red velvet. Reviewers praise their delicious flavor, noting that they are flavorful without being overly sweet. Consumers who have tried these also appreciate the cleaner ingredient list that is free of more than just gluten.
However, one thing that some customers mention in their write-ups is the serving size. They wish each bag had more little pieces of deliciousness — and wish that each box had more individual packages, especially given the expense.
Pamela's Figgies & Jammies mission fig extra large cookies
If you've been missing Fig Newtons after switching to a gluten-free lifestyle, then you might want to give these Mission Fig Figgies and Jammies from Pamela's a try. These are made in a dedicated gluten-free facility. They have also been certified gluten-free by GFCO and are free of eggs, GMO ingredients, artificial flavors, trans fats, corn syrup, and cholesterol. While these cookies are big, it is important to note that each package only contains 10. So, if you like them, you'll need to increase your grocery budget slightly to continue adding them to future orders.
Most reviewers enjoy these cookies. They share that they have a good flavor with plenty of that figgy taste that they're looking for. Because of their larger size and heartier fig filling, some customers even note that these can serve as a more satisfying snack, especially if you're after something that will satisfy your sweet tooth. However, some reviewers point out that, with only 10 fig cookies per package, these have a relatively high per-unit price.
Partake super hero sprinkle mini crunchy cookies
Being a kid with celiac or another dietary need that requires you to eat gluten-free isn't always easy. You have to watch your friends indulge in fun-shaped Goldfish crackers, Lunchables, and other snacks that there aren't gluten-free equivalents for. Partake is working to remedy that and bring some fun into a gluten-free lifestyle with these super hero sprinkle cookie pouches. Inspired by Marvel's "Spidey and His Amazing Friends," the mini cookies feature a mix of red and blue sprinkles. They are also free of the top nine allergens, and are non-GMO and vegan, in addition to being gluten-free, of course.
Based on the overall high rating these little cookie pouches hold, they're more than just cute. Several reviewers share that their young children (as well as many adults in the house) really like the way these cookies taste. However, a few customers are not as positive. They note that the cookies are too dry for their liking.
Siete grain free fresas con crema cookies
If you've been following a gluten-free diet for a while, then you've likely heard of Siete. In addition to a few different cookie flavors, the brand also makes tortillas, chips, sauces, and more. These grain-free strawberries and cream cookies that you can find at Whole Foods offer a delicious alternative to more standard flavors. These mini cookies are designed to mimic the sweet flavor of fresas con crema, or strawberries with whipped cream. They are also dairy-free, vegan, soy-free, grain-free, and non-GMO, in addition to being gluten-free.
Most individuals who have tried these seem to really like them. They appreciate the more unique flavor, noting that the cookies are very delicious. Reviewers also note that they feel better eating these cookies than some from other brands because of the cleaner ingredients that the manufacturer insists upon using. However, as with other gluten-free cookies (and foods in general), some customers find that the bag doesn't hold enough for how much it costs.
Methodology
As I mentioned above, I took a trip to my local Whole Foods to assess the variety of gluten-free cookie options that it had to offer. I thought that I'd be lucky to find five to 10 options, but was pleasantly surprised by just how many different brands my store carried, as well as the assortment of flavors. With so many options available to choose from, I tried to compile a list that would serve as a good representation of what one might find when shopping at their local store. So, even though there were multiple flavor options from many of the brands above, I chose just one to include in this list. Additionally, I tried to feature different flavor options across these varying brands to really showcase the breadth of choices one might find when shopping at Whole Foods.