9 Absolute Best Gluten-Free Cookies At Whole Foods

Those who follow a gluten-free diet know that the selection of safe products that you'll find can vary widely depending on which grocery store you shop at. While some may only offer a few options, others have several options to choose from. If you're looking for some gluten-free cookies to satisfy a craving or offer a delicious dessert to complement a meal, you might only find one or two choices at a standard grocery chain. In instances such as these, a trip to Whole Foods might be the perfect call.

Whole Foods is one of the most popular chain grocery stores for gluten-free snacks. In fact, in our ranking of grocery stores, it placed in the top five based on its selection of gluten-free offerings. My family has been gluten-free since my daughter was diagnosed with celiac disease, so I was curious to see what gluten-free cookies Whole Foods had to offer. I headed to my local store to check out what was available and was pleasantly surprised by the vast number of options on the grocer's shelves.

I've included nine of these gluten-free cookies below, but there were several other options, including multiple flavors from some of the brands here. When selecting which cookies to feature, I aimed to include a mix of brands and cookie types (such as chocolate chip, lemon, and red velvet) to provide options that would suit the varying tastes and preferences of each reader.