12 Best Gluten-Free Snacks You Can Travel With
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you eat gluten-free, you know just how stressful that act of traveling can be. Will I be provided a safe, gluten-free meal on the plane? Will I be able to find a quick snack while exploring my destination? Will the hotel have a breakfast I can actually eat? What if I can't find the perfect restaurant? All of these questions are incredibly valid, and the last thing that you want to be doing on your trip is dealing with an upset stomach due to a gluten contamination or extreme hunger.
The best way to go about this is to be prepared. One of my biggest tips for any gluten-free traveler is to have an arsenal of snacks and small meals that you can easily pack with you for your trip. I've created a list of 12 of my favorite gluten-free items — and all of these are incredibly easy to transport. They are also great because many are filled with nutrients to stop those hunger pangs, are delicious, and they cover a wide array and flavors and purposes to keep you satisfied. For more information on how I chose the best snacks to include here, read the methodology at the end of this article.
1. Bobo's PB&Js
If you grew up chowing down on a peanut butter and jelly sandwich for lunch as a kid, you're going to love Bobo's PB&Js. I discovered these when doing a haul for Coscto's best gluten-free snacks, and my traveling life hasn't been the same since. These snacks are made to be like small peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, and they are packaged individually in a plastic wrapper. Instead of bread making up the majority of the sandwich, it's made with whole grain rolled oats and rice syrup, making for a sturdy exterior that doesn't fall apart. Then, the inside is filled with peanut butter and either grape or strawberry jelly.
Each small Bobo's PB&Js packs has 230 calories, with a good amount of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins — which together will help keep you satisfied. Many times, when traveling, my blood sugar tends to drop. These little sandwiches are the perfect pick-me-up to get my blood sugar stabilized, and it always helps to stop any hunger discomfort that I'm experiencing. The packets are small enough to slip one into your purse on a day excursion, and can also lay perfectly in your suitcase to bring multiple.
Purchase Bobo's PB&J Variety Pack on Amazon for $18.99.
2. Chomps jerky sticks
One of the most frustrating things about being gluten-free is that gluten can be hidden in unexpected places. One of those things is jerky, whether that be beef or turkey. Some brands have ingredients like soy sauce, malted barley, or other wheat-based additives in them — all of which contain gluten. One of the brands that is safe is Chomps, which has the certified gluten-free logo on each flavor.
Chomps has become a snack that I always have on hand, and for many reasons. First and foremost, it's a gluten-free product that isn't filled with a ton of ingredients. Each flavor varies, but the core of each jerky stick is just the meat that's advertised on the package. The sticks also have over 10 grams of protein each, making it a quick and easy way to get a protein boost throughout your day.
I also love these because they are packaged in the most perfect way for travel. You can order packs of 10 or even 24 to save money, yet each individual stick is wrapped in its own protective casing. They are thin and long, and can be easily slid down the side of a backpack or right on top of your clothing in a suitcase. They are also addictingly delicious, which is an added plus.
Purchase Chomps for various prices depending on flavor on Amazon.
3. Siete Foods grain free cookies
Have you ever been out to dinner, and everyone is ordering delicious desserts, and there weren't any gluten-free options for you? For me, it's happened more times than I can even count. To combat this, I always make sure to have a sweet treat packed in my purse before heading out to a meal. One of my favorite go-to's are the Siete grain free cookies. There are four different flavors that you can choose from, and each box comes with six bags. What I love about these bags is that they are incredibly tiny — small enough to fit into the palm of your hand.
The cookies are bite sized, but they pack in a lot of flavor. My favorite flavor is the Mexican wedding cookies, which have cinnamon, orange peel, powdered sugar, and an almond flour base. They are crunchy, dense, sweet, and they don't crumble into a powder-like substance — which many gluten-free cookies tend to do. You can also get Mexican shortbread, Fresas con Crema, or classic chocolate chip. Whichever flavor you land on, I promise that you'll be satisfied with not only the taste of these cookies, but the packability as well.
Order Siete grain free cookies on the Siete website for $33 per pack.
4. Made Good Granola Minis
Made Good is one of my favorite gluten-free brands that you can find in almost any grocery store. They carry a large variety of certified gluten-free products, from snack crackers to different iterations of oat-based treats — there's a lot to choose from. My favorite item to travel with, however, is the granola minis.
These are small granola bites that come in single-serve pouches, and there are many different flavors: chocolate chip, chocolate banana, chocolate chip and mixed berry, birthday cake, and cookies and creme. Whether you need something to curb your appetite straight in the morning or want more of a dessert type treat, these can check that box.
Most of these flavors contain about 110 calories per packet, which is just enough to give you a little boost of energy during your day. The individual packets are small, and they can easily be thrown into any type of bag that you're taking with you on your travels.
Purchase Made Good Granola Minis on Amazon for $20.69.
5. The Only Bean edamame beans
One of my favorite snacks to cook up at home is edamame. When traveling, however, it's not really realistic to carry around a bag of fresh edamame. When I discovered The Only Bean edamame beans, they instantly became one of my favorite travel snacks. This snack is a packet of roasted edamame beans, which have a crunchier, thicker consistency than the usual steamed edamame that you may be used to.
The bean packets aren't just plain roasted edamame, either. There are some exciting flavors to choose from: sea salt, Sriracha, ranch, wasabi and buffalo. If you're a fan of spicy snacks, this could be a great snack for you. They are also a very nutrient-dense choice — with each packet containing between 115 to 150 calories. Within these packets, there are about 14 grams of protein, a small amount of carbohydrates, and a little bit of fat as well. Having a balance of macronutrients is important throughout the day, and this snack can help to keep that balance while you're on the go.
The Only Bean edamame beans come in a small, thin packet that is light to carry. The beans also don't get crushed easily, as they are roasted to a hard texture, so they may even survive sitting at the bottom of your bag. For a tasty and healthy gluten-free snack, definitely consider these.
Order The Only Bean edamame beans on Amazon for $24.62.
6. Bear fruit tolls
One thing I miss as a gluten-free eater is access to chewy, fruity candy. Many of these candies (like Twizzlers) contain gluten. That can seem extremely shocking — why would wheat be in something fruity and gummy? Alas, these are the cards we are dealt. To make sure that I always have something chewy and fruity on me, I like to bring along Bear fruit rolls to my trips.
These fruit rolls are basically a gummy and chewy fruit-based snack. They are made from actual fruit — not fruit juice or concentrates like other fruit leathers and snacks are. Bear makes the fruit rolls by picking fresh fruit and vegetables, drying them at a low temperature, and then they are cut into the rolls. They are certified gluten-free, have no added sugar, and also pack in some great carbohydrates, natural sugar, and fiber.
I love to have the Bear snack rolls on hand while traveling on an airplane, as it almost mimics a candy-like consistency — perfect for snacking on while watching a movie on the flight! These small, individually wrapped packets can also easily slip into my personal item or carry-on, while barely taking up any room or weight.
Purchase the Bear fruit rolls on Amazon for $19.99.
7. Quinn peanut butter pretzel nuggets
When you're craving something truly "snacky," peanut butter pretzels are always a great choice. Whether you're relaxing on an airplane or train ride or chowing down after a late night out on vacation, peanut butter pretzels tend to hit the spot. Unfortunately, there aren't many brands that sell this popular snack in a gluten-free form. In comes Quinn, a company that specializes in munchable gluten-free foods. There is an entire line of pretzel nuggets, like PB&J, Pizzeria Cheesy, almond butter, Cheddah Cheesy, and chocolate peanut butter. Its classic flavor, peanut butter pretzel nuggets, are my favorite.
These nuggets come in a medium sized package that holds about seven servings. This is usually a snack that I carry in my personal item while traveling, that way it doesn't get crushed by my other items. You can get individually packed bags of these on Amazon, and each order comes with 14 bags.
After a long day of exploring a new city, when my stomach starts to grumble a bit, I'm always glad that I have the Quinn peanut butter pretzel nuggets on hand. The crunchy exterior matched with the creamy peanut butter, the salty goodness, and the nostalgia of a favorite snack satisfies fully.
Purchase the Quinn peanut butter pretzel nuggets on Amazon for $29.99.
8. Schär table crackers
Many places don't carry gluten-free crackers or gluten-free bread, but you don't have to miss out on the bready-goodness of something simple and straighforward. This is why I always have at least one packet of Schär table crackers on my person, just for this occasion.
Although table crackers are incredibly simple, these Schär crackers taste plenty like the regular stuff. They have a nice little crunch to them, are slightly buttery, and a tad salty. When people are enjoying crackers and cheese at a wine tasting, you won't have to be left out! Or, if there is bread being served at a dinner, you'll at least have something bread-like to snack on.
In a package of Schär table crackers, you will have six small packets that include one serving of crackers each. They are wrapped in plastic, and are smaller than the size of most people's hands. Pro-tip, however, is to be careful when packing them. They are crackers, after all, and you don't want them to be a completely broken mess. I wrap an item of clothing around each small package, and they always arrive in one piece.
Purchase Schär table crackers from the Schär website for $5.99.
9. Orchard Valley Harvest Heart Healthy Mix
A classic snack that many people like to have for a long day or when they travel is a form of trail mix. Many trail mixes, however, can be produced in factories that also manufacture products that have gluten, so they aren't considered to be fully gluten-free. My favorite trail mix that is also labeled as gluten-free is the Orchard Valley Harvest Heart Healthy Mix.
This mix is made with dried cranberries, almonds, walnuts, and chickpeas. I love that it's not a basic, predictable mixture. The cranberries add a touch of sweetness, the almonds and walnuts are filling, and the chickpeas are extra crunchy. The best part, however, is the packaging. This mix is packaged into small individual sized pouches. And when I say that they are small, I mean they are incredibly small. They can even fit perfectly into a fanny pack, with plenty of space leftover. That makes these one of the easiest snacks to throw in to any type of bag that you're traveling with.
Purchase the Orchard Valley Harvest Heart Healthy Mix on Amazon for $6.17.
10. Lotus Foods rice ramen soup cup
While you should have many snacks on hand for your travels, it's important to have a few meal-replacement options as well. Especially if you get stuck in a situation where you want a warm, quick meal, and can't find anything gluten-free — I have the best option for you. Lotus Foods sells ramen noodles that are made from rice, and are packaged in the traditional minute ramen cups, making it incredibly easy to make and transport.
Lotus Foods has a few varieties of its rice ramen soup cups, like Tom Yum, red miso, spicy kimchi, and garlic vegetable. The Tom Yum is my absolute favorite. It has lemongrass, lime, and chili peppers, all of which make this soup taste incredibly fresh with a hint of spice. Each ramen flavor is packaged in cardboard cups that have a lid on top — and all you need to prepare and eat the ramen is boiling water and utensils. This tends to be a major lifesaver for me when staying in a hotel, as I don't have access to many ways to cook my own food. Nearly every hotel has a kettle or way to make hot water, so when I'm craving a warm meal, these soup cups do the trick.
Purchase Lotus Foods rice ramen soup cups on Amazon for $16.30.
11. Built Puff bars
Built Bars have risen in popularity as of late, and they boast a large variety of flavors. The Puff Bar line specifically has incredibly unique protein bars that actually resemble the texture and flavor of a candy bar. Outside, there is a hard casing of chocolate. On the inside, there is a fluffy, marshmallow-like substance which is flavored differently, depending on which bar you have. From brownie batter to coconut, they vary immensely — but they are all delicious.
Each bar has between 15 to 17 grams of protein each. Now, when I tell you that they don't taste like any other protein bar, I truly mean it. These resemble the feeling of biting into a Three Musketeers Bar. They are so fluffy and light, and don't have an ounce of that protein-like chalk that tends to be in other protein bars. Although they are light, they are fairly sturdy, making them easy to pack. You can throw a handful of these bars straight into your suitcase, and they will definitely withstand the trip. Now, whether you need a protein pick-me-up or a sweet treat, these Built Puff Bars fit the bill.
Purchase Built Puff Bars on Built's website for $29.99.
12. Quaker instant gluten free oatmeal
To round out your emergency gluten-free food kit, I highly recommend throwing in a few packets of Quaker instant gluten free oatmeal into your luggage. I've been in a situation too many times where my hotel didn't offer any sort of gluten-free breakfast (where others get to enjoy a simple pastry). There's also been times where the people I was traveling with were stopping at a coffee shop, where they would get muffins or bagels, and I'd be left with no options. The thing that's saved me every single time is having a package of gluten-free oatmeal first thing in the morning.
Now, although oatmeal is made with oats, oatmeal isn't gluten-free unless its explicitly labeled on the packaging. This is because many oats are processed in factories that process other gluten-containing products. This Quaker instant gluten free oatmeal, however, doesn't have any risk of cross-contamination.
These oatmeal packets are so incredibly small, and barely weigh a thing, so they won't cause you any harm to throw in a few packets into your bags. All you need to do is get a mug or bowl, pour in some boiling water, and you're good to go. If you like your oatmeal plain, you can opt for the original flavor. If not, the maple and brown sugar is delectable.
Purchase the Quaker instant gluten free oatmeal on Amazon for $3.97.
Methodology
When considering the best gluten-free snacks that are great for traveling, I considered a few key factors. First and foremost, I made sure that the manner in which these snacks are packaged are travel friendly. If they came in small packages, aren't prone to breaking in transit, or can easily be carried in a purse or thrown into a suitcase — that brought them to the forefront of my list. Of course, taste matters most, and I only included snacks that I personally enjoy and think have a great overall taste. Lastly, I made sure to include a wide range of snacks that could fill different needs, whether that be dietary or to replace a common gluten-filled food. That way, when you're traveling, you have great choices for foods that will both fuel and satisfy you.