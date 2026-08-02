8 Fast Food Chains With Huge Fry Portions And Value To Match

What feels better than spending less and getting more? As the cost of fast food rises, the prospect of getting more grub for the dollar is becoming increasingly challenging. Take French fries, for example. In 1995, a large fry at McDonald's cost just $1.29. Today it costs around 4-times as much. According to a study by FinanceBuzz, prices at McDonald's have nearly doubled since 2014, and that's just one of numerous chains now charging considerably more for an order of fries. Basically, when we think of fast food nowadays, it doesn't automatically mean affordable food like it used to.

However bleak that sounds, there is a silver lining. It's still very much possible to find savings at your fast-food go-to and get more fries for your bucks. You just have to look beyond the front-facing menu prices. To help you save a little dough the next time you crave fried potato sticks, we did a deep dive into the menus of various popular fast-food chains. We compared average prices by fry size, identified inconsistencies, and highlighted ways to keep more money in your pockets. After emerging from the rabbit hole, I was able to come up with eight fast food chains with huge fry portions and value to match.