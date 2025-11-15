This Is One Of Wendy's Best-Selling Items, Besides The Frosty And Baconator

Whether you're hitting Wendy's for a burger or a Frosty, your order pairs well with a side of fries. In the 2023 "Wendy's Unwrapped" report, the fast-food giant revealed that its Hot & Crispy Fries were the number-one most-ordered menu item. Fast-forward years later, and fans are still craving Wendy's fries, which remain one of the chain's top sellers. According to the official Wendy's website, "[B]y weight, Wendy's sells more potatoes than any of our other priority food categories."

In 2023, Wendy's joined the Potato Sustainability Alliance (PSA), an organization focused on optimizing sustainability in the potato agriculture industry across the U.S. and Canada. Today, the chain's spuds are sourced exclusively from suppliers who "engage in the PSA, or align with a similar framework." Other sources, including Fast Food Nutrition and business data firm Accio, also name Wendy's fries as one of the chain's best-selling items in 2025.

A Wendy's Canada blog post from 2025 shares that the chain uses over 45 million pounds of potatoes every single year to crank out its fan-favorite fries and breakfast potatoes. So, what makes 'em such a consistent best-seller? Wendy's fries are made from a straightforward combination of natural-cut, skin-on potatoes, sea salt, and vegetable oil, guaranteed to arrive "hot and crispy" every time. In fact, Wendy's is one of the only major fast-food chains that seasons its fries with sea salt, which helps make them extra tasty, as well as among the healthiest fast-food fries that customers can buy.