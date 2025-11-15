This Is One Of Wendy's Best-Selling Items, Besides The Frosty And Baconator
Whether you're hitting Wendy's for a burger or a Frosty, your order pairs well with a side of fries. In the 2023 "Wendy's Unwrapped" report, the fast-food giant revealed that its Hot & Crispy Fries were the number-one most-ordered menu item. Fast-forward years later, and fans are still craving Wendy's fries, which remain one of the chain's top sellers. According to the official Wendy's website, "[B]y weight, Wendy's sells more potatoes than any of our other priority food categories."
In 2023, Wendy's joined the Potato Sustainability Alliance (PSA), an organization focused on optimizing sustainability in the potato agriculture industry across the U.S. and Canada. Today, the chain's spuds are sourced exclusively from suppliers who "engage in the PSA, or align with a similar framework." Other sources, including Fast Food Nutrition and business data firm Accio, also name Wendy's fries as one of the chain's best-selling items in 2025.
A Wendy's Canada blog post from 2025 shares that the chain uses over 45 million pounds of potatoes every single year to crank out its fan-favorite fries and breakfast potatoes. So, what makes 'em such a consistent best-seller? Wendy's fries are made from a straightforward combination of natural-cut, skin-on potatoes, sea salt, and vegetable oil, guaranteed to arrive "hot and crispy" every time. In fact, Wendy's is one of the only major fast-food chains that seasons its fries with sea salt, which helps make them extra tasty, as well as among the healthiest fast-food fries that customers can buy.
Wendy's fans love the chain's fries
Wendy's has upgraded its fries more than a few times over the years, demonstrating attention to detail and constant improvement in the competitive fast-food sphere. Most recently, "Our fries evolved to our hot and crispy recipe in 2021 because we thought our loyal customers deserved a better fry," according to the company's website. John Li, vice president of culinary innovation, elaborates in a 2021 blog page, "The process was a balance between art and science, as we meticulously developed a new fry standard — one that retains heat and maintains its crispiness longer [...] testing about 20 different cuts and shapes."
Whatever the case, it's working. In Tasting Table's definitive ranking of 25 fast-food fries, Wendy's swept the competition. As our reviewer mentioned, "Wendy's natural-cut fries are consistently fresh and salty [...] not too thick, not too thin — the perfect fry, essentially." We especially love dunking 'em in a chocolate Frosty.
A Reddit thread in r/unpopularopinion with more than 500 upvotes (apparently, not so "unpopular" after all) similarly declares, "Wendy's has better fries than McDonald's." Another post dedicated to Wendy's fries chimes in, "[A]t the Wendy's I go to, the fries are perfectly crispy every time. That's rare at a fast food place, and I love them for it." Others agree, writing "Wendy's fries (before and after the change) have ALWAYS been better than McDonald's," and "[I]t's actually possible to taste the potatoes made to use the fries."