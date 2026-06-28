How In-N-Out Stays So Affordable Compared To Other Burger Chains

Iconic SoCal burger spot, In-N-Out is a must-see for most West coast visitors. Though the chain is slowly expanding to other states, it remains central to California while still managing to stay relatively affordable, especially compared to many competing burger chains. If you've ever wondered how it is that In-N-Out keeps its prices so low, the answer is multi-faceted. Largely, it comes down to keeping things simple with regard to its supply chain, menu, locations, and overall business model.

For those wondering where In-N-Out gets its beef, the chain doesn't publicly reveal this information; however, several sources indicate that its supplier may be California's Harris Ranch. In-N-Out prides itself on selling fresh burgers made from 100% USDA ground chuck with no fillers, additives, preservatives, or other inclusions that might drive up costs. The chain has also publicly stated that the burgers are prepared at its very own local patty-making facilities with two locations in California and one in Dallas, Texas. This level of control over the supply chain is one reason why In-N-Out can maintain such low prices.

With a minimal menu and basic ingredients, In-N-Out can streamline sales of its signature meals without the need for superfluous specialty promotions and extra ingredients. Even its popular secret menu items are just clever combinations of ingredients the chain already carries.