Make Store-Bought Pound Cake Look And Taste Homemade With 2 Simple Ingredients And A Layering Trick

We've all been there. You've made promises to host guests, hoping to impress them with creative and delicious food, but when the time comes for preparation you just can't be bothered to make dessert from scratch. Thankfully, there are endless ways to upgrade a store-bought cake, some of which involve more work than others, like stacking several cakes on top of one another or even deep-frying slices. Our favorite method for upgrading pound cake, however, requires little more than a few tools and a simple layering technique. With just whipped cream and fresh berries nestled between each layer, your store-bought pound cake can live an entirely glamorous existence — until you decide to eat it, that is.

No matter which brand of store-bought pound cake you bring home to fancify, the first thing you should do is decide how to cut it into layers, based on its shape. Most pound cakes from the store come in loaf form, so the most logical choice is to slice the cake into three long layers. The easiest way to do this is to turn the cake onto its side and use a serrated knife to carefully divide it into three even layers. Otherwise, keep the pound cake upright and slice through it horizontally, like you would with a round layer cake. Once you have the cake layers cut, it's time to prep your berries by washing and drying them, and removing any stems if needed. Strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries all work phenomenally here, but make sure to slice any that are particularly large.