8 Reasons Costco Employees Can Get Fired

For some people, working at a grocery store may not be ideal. The pay can often be low (with some workers facing food insecurity), and the work might be difficult, requiring workers to stay on their feet for extended periods of time. But working at Costco definitely seems like one of the better gigs you can get in the food retail space. The pay is quite competitive, and Costco's benefits packages are pretty solid, allowing workers to regard their job as a serious career with room for growth. Getting hired is half the battle, of course — having experience in retail or knowing someone who works for the company might help you snag the interview. But once you actually land the job, you have to keep it.

According to Costco employees on Reddit, there are quite a few things you can do that are likely to get you fired by the company. Some of them are pretty obvious no-nos. After all, you're going to get fired from pretty much any job if you assault one of your co-workers. But some of the other fireable offenses on this list might not seem quite so egregious to many workers. Let's take a closer look at the actions Costco employees say can get you fired. Then, you can dig into what Costco employees know that many shoppers don't.