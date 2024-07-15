Take Inspiration From A Childhood Classic When Packing Your Next On-The-Go Lunch
Fun snack boxes aren't just for kids. Perhaps you remember the cute compartmentalized snack kits called Lunchables from your childhood. You can bring a similar portable concept into the lunches you pack for the office. Instead of a simple package of crackers, cheese, and meat, however, think of your grown-up version more like a charcuterie snack box that you can eat in the break room. A neat, convenient assortment of complementary snacks can turn lunch hour into a much more exciting occasion, and having an organized collection of goodies waiting for you can help you look forward to mealtime.
Before gathering your favorite snacks to make up your mature Lunchables-inspired meal, you'll need the right containers to store your chosen ingredients. Smaller jars and plastic containers can help keep crackers, nuts, and sliced cheeses in place, and partitioned Tupperware can be used to stash more substantial salads and scoops of pasta. With the power of packing in your own hands, you can cater to your cravings, dietary preferences, and palate to build a packed lunch that is sure to hit all the right notes of texture, flavor, and appearance.
Making lunchtime fun again
When building the lunch box of your dreams, look to pack at least one protein-heavy component to help keep you satiated until your next meal. Once you have servings of crispy chickpeas, homemade beef jerky, seasoned edamame, or the deli meats of your choosing, you can select which sides you'd like to complete your meal. Add extra crunch with crackers and popcorn or tuck folded pita bread or tortillas into a container for easy assembly with the other ingredients in your lunch. Slices of fruits and vegetables can help you remember the days when your lunch box was packed for you, and a little extra sweet treat can turn lunchtime into an occasion that feels more like a reward than an item to check off your to-do list. Chocolate-dipped pretzels, no-bake protein balls, or cubes of banana bread can be the sweet finish a packed lunch deserves.
Your meal-making approach is one that Marie Kondo might advise whether it sparks joy. After all, there is no rule prohibiting adult lunches from being enjoyable, and you can't go wrong when it comes to putting together a colorful assortment of flavorful, textured dishes to add a bit of levity to your midday nosh.