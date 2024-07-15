Take Inspiration From A Childhood Classic When Packing Your Next On-The-Go Lunch

Fun snack boxes aren't just for kids. Perhaps you remember the cute compartmentalized snack kits called Lunchables from your childhood. You can bring a similar portable concept into the lunches you pack for the office. Instead of a simple package of crackers, cheese, and meat, however, think of your grown-up version more like a charcuterie snack box that you can eat in the break room. A neat, convenient assortment of complementary snacks can turn lunch hour into a much more exciting occasion, and having an organized collection of goodies waiting for you can help you look forward to mealtime.

Before gathering your favorite snacks to make up your mature Lunchables-inspired meal, you'll need the right containers to store your chosen ingredients. Smaller jars and plastic containers can help keep crackers, nuts, and sliced cheeses in place, and partitioned Tupperware can be used to stash more substantial salads and scoops of pasta. With the power of packing in your own hands, you can cater to your cravings, dietary preferences, and palate to build a packed lunch that is sure to hit all the right notes of texture, flavor, and appearance.