Seasonings Are The Simple Way To Dress Up Edamame For A Tasty Snack
Throughout the day, our appetites are bolstered by snacking. In between meals, our energy levels drop, increasing our need for something to peck on. It's an important part of our diet, and yet, we don't give snacking the same attention and time as we do to our meals.
A good snack should be appetizing, filling, and nutritious — and to reach all those hallmarks, you can look to the meals you already eat for ideas. Edamame, a bean often eaten as an appetizer alongside Asian dishes, is rich in protein and fiber, making it a great healthy snack. When dressed up in spices and herbs, however, it's even better.
Edamame already has a sweet, nutty flavor that is enhanced when paired with soy sauce and sesame seeds, garlic and parmesan, honey and red pepper flakes, or ginger powder and lime juice. Although it's typically boiled or steamed, you can also roast edamame for a crispy, delicious snack.
How to prepare edamame for snacking
If you enjoy the steamed salted edamame served at restaurants, they only take a few minutes to prepare. Using frozen edamame pods, boil them for around five minutes. Drain the edamame and sprinkle salt, soy sauce, and green onions on top.
For an easy snack you can store in the pantry, buy frozen shelled edamame, instead. Rinse the edamame under warm water to remove any ice and pat them dry. Pour sesame oil, soy sauce, and your choice of seasonings into a bowl and whisk everything together. Add the dried edamame inside, stirring to ensure the beans are coated evenly.
Preheat your oven to 475 degrees Fahrenheit and spread the edamame out on parchment paper. Leave them in the oven for about 10 minutes and remove to toss and add more seasoning if needed. Place them back in for another 10 minutes and take them out once they start to brown slightly. Roasted edamame can be eaten on its own, as a topping for salads and stir-fries, or as a breading alternative for your next cut of meat.