Seasonings Are The Simple Way To Dress Up Edamame For A Tasty Snack

Throughout the day, our appetites are bolstered by snacking. In between meals, our energy levels drop, increasing our need for something to peck on. It's an important part of our diet, and yet, we don't give snacking the same attention and time as we do to our meals.

A good snack should be appetizing, filling, and nutritious — and to reach all those hallmarks, you can look to the meals you already eat for ideas. Edamame, a bean often eaten as an appetizer alongside Asian dishes, is rich in protein and fiber, making it a great healthy snack. When dressed up in spices and herbs, however, it's even better.

Edamame already has a sweet, nutty flavor that is enhanced when paired with soy sauce and sesame seeds, garlic and parmesan, honey and red pepper flakes, or ginger powder and lime juice. Although it's typically boiled or steamed, you can also roast edamame for a crispy, delicious snack.