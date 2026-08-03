Elvis' Graceland Kitchen Included One Major Modern-Day Faux Pas

Modern kitchens are having a moment. The usual suspects that were kitchen design staples only a few years ago — stainless steel appliances, dark wood floors, white cabinets — have been replaced with newcomers like black-and-brass outfitted islands and redefined neutrals like navy and sage. The updated looks hearken slightly to retro trends from days gone by, but one trend that has not resurfaced, and for all practical purposes should never resurface, is carpet in the kitchen.

Elvis Presley's famous mansion, Graceland, fell victim to the trend, with wall-to-wall carpet covering the entirety of his kitchen floor; there was even a multi-colored art deco design to boot. The feature was simply a sign of the times (and a sign that in the face of splashes and spills, Elvis could easily afford to buy a whole new carpet and redecorate, which he apparently did frequently).

Carpet in the kitchen was meant to be a lush, inviting experience, but for the modern homeowner, with dinner party wineglass spills or little kid playdate sticky messes, kitchen floors today need to deliver high-impact, high-traffic solutions. There are terrific kitchen rugs that contribute to both the beauty and the overall functionality of the kitchen, but a wall-to-wall snuggly carpet is a welcome mat for stubborn musty smells and an overall grimy look, no matter how persistently you attempt to scrub it clean.