This Sizzling Side Dish Was A Staple At Elvis' Graceland

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From his humble beginnings to the heights of fame as the King of rock 'n' roll, Elvis Presley was a man of large appetites yet simple tastes when it came to food and drink. Rather than gourmet fare, his culinary predilections instead reflected his Southern upbringing, exemplified by unpretentious, hearty comfort food like fried chicken, BBQ bologna, and tomato fritters. Perhaps most famously, however, Presley adored bacon to such a degree that it has become inextricably linked to his legend.

When Presley was born in 1935, bacon was an expensive luxury for many, particularly in Presley's poverty-wracked home state of Mississippi, and it was not uncommon for households struggling with the privations of the Great Depression to resort to bacon grease sandwiches as an inexpensive yet flavorful means of sustenance. And, according to a list written in the mid-1960s, along with other indulgences like peanut butter, banana pudding, and the ingredients for meatloaf (a staple Presley loved so much, he once consumed it every night for six months), thin, lean bacon was among the foodstuffs that Presley required the kitchen of his Graceland estate to be stocked with at all times.

Bacon was incorporated into many of Presley's preferred recipes. Nancy Rooks, who served as Presley's cook and maid at Graceland from 1967 until his passing in 1977, and later co-authored "The Presley Family Cookbook," revealed to ClassicBands.com that a routine meal for Presley would involve three or four eggs with cheese, onions, stuffing, and a whole pound of bacon, or "about eighteen or nineteen slices." However, Rooks recalled that Presley did not like his bacon greasy: "It had to be dry."