The Comforting Meal Elvis Presley Ate Every Single Day For 6 Months

When you think of Elvis Presley, it's easy to picture the flashy jumpsuits, roaring crowds, and larger than life performances that defined his career. But behind the stage lights and superstardom, the icon found solace in something far simpler than fame — his food. According to Graceland archivist Angie Marchese, Presley once ate the same dinner every single night for six months straight: A plate of meatloaf and mashed potatoes.

She revealed this detail during a virtual tour of Graceland with Express, giving fans a glimpse into the everyday life of a man who seemed anything but ordinary. Perhaps this humble plate of home-cooked food wasn't just about nourishment; it may have been a way for Presley to give himself a sense of normalcy while the rest of his life spun with chaos.

It's almost hard to imagine the global star who revolutionized music sitting down night after night to such a modest meal, yet this choice says a lot about him. Even as Presley lived in luxury, his southern roots ran deeper than the glitz of Hollywood or the pressures of fame. He might have been a showman to the world, but at heart, he was still a boy from Tupelo, Mississippi who craved the flavors of his upbringing.