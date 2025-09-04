Why Elvis Was So Disgusted By Fish And Forbade It At Graceland

Graceland was never a modest home. The 17,552-square-foot mansion held 23 rooms, eight bedrooms, five staircases, and enough space to host a steady stream of visitors, from friends and family to the occasional starstruck musician who scaled the gates hoping to meet Elvis. Inside, excess was everywhere: a basement TV room fitted with three sets so he could watch every network at once, a white-carpeted staircase leading upstairs, and a kitchen stocked daily with cases of Pepsi, biscuits, banana pudding, and the peanut butter and banana sandwiches he craved at all hours.

Yet for all that indulgence, there was one thing the King would never allow past the gates. Fish was strictly forbidden — mainly because he couldn't stand the smell. According to Graceland's archivist Angie Marchese (via Express), Elvis's tastes leaned heavily toward the Southern comfort food he grew up with — his special meatloaf, fried chicken, mashed potatoes, and mac and cheese were regular fixtures on the table.

His weekly shopping list read like a catalog of comfort, from cases of Pepsi and biscuits to nightly banana pudding, brownies, ice cream, and even gum stocked in triplicate. But no sign of fish. "Anything but fish," as Marchese said, adding that Elvis couldn't stand the smell of it cooking, so it was banned from the house entirely.