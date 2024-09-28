7 Ingredients To Eliminate Fishy Smells In Your Kitchen

Fish is one of the healthiest proteins you can eat on a regular basis. Not only will it help you meet your protein needs, but it's also packed with healthy fats that will have you feeling your best. And even better, fish is delicious. Whether you decide to serve it light and bright, baked in the oven with some fresh lemon slices on top, or coat it in batter and deep-fry it, cooking fish from scratch in your own kitchen can feel like a big treat.

But do you know what's not a treat? Dealing with all the smells that are left behind in the process. Many kinds of fish are known to be smelly, causing your previously clean kitchen to smell like an open fish market. This probably isn't what you're going for in your home, so after you cook fish, you need to know about the best ways to deal with the smell.

Luckily, there are several ingredients you can keep stocked in your kitchen to help get rid of those less-than-pleasant fishy smells. And chances are, you already have some of them on hand. Check out this list of ingredients that can help you eliminate those fishy smells in your kitchen, and you can enjoy your favorite fish recipes that much more.