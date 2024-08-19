How To Remove The Unpleasant Fishy Smell From Shrimp

If you're looking to whip up shrimp scampi or garlic butter shrimp for tonight's dinner, know that cooking with the shellfish involves some cleaning and preparing for the freshest flavor. Even when you buy shelled and deveined shrimp at the grocery store or fish market, it might still carry an unpleasant, fishy smell. That smell isn't necessarily a red flag, especially if you can remove most of the odor before you start cooking. To get the best tips on how to achieve that, we spoke to Bart van Olphen, chef, cookbook author, and co-founder of Sea Tales, a sustainable fish company based in New York.

"It's fine if shrimp have some light fishy smell, but it shouldn't be anything strong or offensive," explains van Olphen. "It is also possible that the juice around the shrimp causes the smell and not necessarily the shrimp itself." If this happens to you and your shrimp comes packaged in juice or emits a fishy odor, the chef has a simple solution. "Wash the shrimp under cold running water or soak it for a few minutes in cold water with a tablespoon of sea salt," he says. And don't worry, it's not necessary to literally scrub the shellfish clean.