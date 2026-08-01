8 Burger King Breakfast Sandwich Upgrades Worth Ordering
Burger King's iconic breakfast menu offers an array of tempting sandwiches, and there are no English muffins in sight here. The chain is best known for its flaky Croissan'wich stacks, which come stuffed with various savory fillings, such as sausage, egg, and bacon. Or, if you're after something a little heartier, you can opt for one of Burger King's fully loaded breakfast biscuits, which provide ample opportunity for customization. The Burger King breakfast is often dubbed superior to that of its fast food competitors, and while the sandwiches are undeniably delicious when ordered in the standard way, there are a few smart tricks you can use to make your morning meal even more satisfying.
We've explored Burger King ordering hacks before, but now we're taking a deeper dive into the breakfast menu specifically. By adding unexpected ingredients, combining menu items, or making flavor- or texture-boosting swaps, you can transform a basic breakfast sandwich into something seriously impressive. These upgrades don't require any complicated requests, and many receive plenty of hype on social media, having become firm favorites among BK regulars. So, next time you pay a morning visit to the beloved fast food chain, be sure to give one of these easy hacks a try.
1. Add French toast sticks to your sandwich
The golden, pillowy-crisp French toast sticks are a popular pick on the Burger King breakfast menu, and these delightfully dippable bites don't necessarily have to be enjoyed separately from your sandwich. An easy way to pack extra texture and heartiness into your stack is by tucking the sticks inside, between the fillings and the bun. This makes every mouthful more crispy and comforting, for an indulgent, carb-forward finish.
This hack also presents an opportunity to experiment with "swalty" flavors (aka sweet and salty). Burger King's French toast sticks come with a sweet syrup on the side, and this can absolutely be drizzled into your sandwich too, for an irresistible sweet and salty contrast. The syrup will pair especially well with bacon or ham, but all of the chain's signature fillings are more than suitable for upgrading with a touch of sweetness. The result is a beautifully balanced flavor profile that makes your sandwich feel like even more of a treat than usual.
2. Add extra sausage to a Fully Loaded Croissan'wich for the ultimate meat-packed stack
One of the most substantial breakfast items at Burger King is the Fully Loaded Croissan'wich. Here, the toasted croissant bun comes piled with every savory sandwich filling on the menu — Black Forest ham, bacon, folded egg, melty cheese, and a sausage patty. It's the perfect pick for those looking to hit their protein goals while keeping hunger at bay all morning, and you can even order it as a meal if you fancy going all out with a side of crispy hash browns. However, you don't have to stop there, because this sandwich can, in fact, be made even meatier if desired.
When ordering this stack, there's no reason you can't request to add an extra sausage patty to the filling medley. By incorporating an extra layer of meat, you'll create a sandwich that's even thicker, heartier, and full of savory deliciousness, while making every bite more filling. Or, you could totally ask for extra ham or bacon instead if preferred. There currently doesn't appear to be an option to request these extras when ordering online, so this upgrade will require you to speak to a server directly. There will also likely be a small additional charge, which may vary depending on location.
3. Tuck hash browns into your sandwich
French toast sticks aren't the only Burger King side you can tuck into a Croissan'wich. The chain's hash browns are equally well-suited to piling beneath the flaky croissant top, especially if you'd prefer to keep the flavor profile on the savory side.
Burger King's hash browns are bite-sized, crispy-coated rounds with a gloriously fluffy potato center. This side earned a very respectable second place in our ranking of fast food hash browns, where our taste tester praised its crispiness and well-balanced flavor. The miniature size of the hash browns makes them ideal for tucking into a sandwich, and that comforting salty potato taste makes for a fantastic accompaniment to melty cheese, fluffy egg, and savory meats.
To upgrade your hash-brown-filled sandwich even further, you could also add a dollop of your favorite Burger King sauce. Think ketchup, mustard, or even the chain's famous Zesty Dipping Sauce, which boasts notes of horseradish and tangy lemon.
4. Spice things up with a fiery sauce
Spicing up a Burger King breakfast sandwich is easy, with the help of one of the chain's fiery condiments. The Picante sauce is typically served as a free add-on to the Egg-Normous Burrito, but if you're ordering a Croissan'wich or biscuit, just ask for a sachet of this sauce on the side. Then you can open your sandwich and drizzle the Picante inside to inject a delicious dose of tangy heat, plus some extra moisture.
Another option is to order a side of buffalo dipping sauce, which has a slightly creamier and more aromatic profile than the Picante. Plus, if you have any left over after drizzling, it would be perfect for dunking hash browns into.
There's not currently the option to order Picante Sauce online unless you're also adding an Egg-Normous Burrito to your cart, so you'll need to ask your server for a sachet in person. The buffalo dipping sauce, however, can be picked up at the restaurant or added to an online order for a small upcharge.
5. Swap the croissant for a burger bun
Back in 2022, the Burger King breakfast menu looked a little different. The chain had just added three Cheesy Breakfast Melts to its sandwich lineup, complete with fluffy folded eggs, melty cheese, and your choice of sausage, ham, or bacon, all sandwiched between round slices of toasted white bread. As appealing as these crispy creations appeared to be, they didn't stick around for long and had sadly disappeared from the menu by the end of that year.
Former fans of the Cheesy Breakfast Melt have, however, discovered a nifty way to recreate these mouth-watering sandwiches. You'll just need to request to swap out a standard croissant or biscuit for a toasted burger bun. This means you can enjoy the classic soft eggs, gooey cheese, and hearty meats with a crispier, more robust base.
This is another upgrade that requires in-person ordering, as there isn't the option to make bread swaps online. At many locations, subbing in a bun won't cost extra, but some restaurants may charge a small extra fee.
6. Swap the sausage for a beef patty
Hit up Burger King in Malaysia, and you can get your hands on a Beef Croissan'wich, where a succulent flame-grilled patty is layered with egg and cheese in that familiar fluffy, flaky croissant bun. Unfortunately, this tempting sandwich isn't an option on the current U.S. menu, but once again, it's perfectly possible to craft something remarkably similar by putting in a simple request to your server.
The idea is to replace the sausage patty (that comes in one of the Croissan'wich or biscuit sandwiches) with a beef patty. This amps up the savory depth, giving the stack a smokier, more robust, and decidedly burger-like taste. The umami-rich beef fits in beautifully alongside the mild, tender egg and salty, creamy cheese. This should be a straightforward request, but if you have any trouble, you can always order an entire beef burger and a Croissan'wich separately and combine the two yourself.
The availability of this upgrade will depend on the specific Burger King location. At some restaurants, burgers like the famous Whopper can be ordered at any time of the day. This means that there'll be flame-grilled beef patties on hand in the kitchen at breakfast time, alongside the egg, bacon, and sausage fillings. But at other restaurants, the daytime burger menu isn't available until mid-morning, once the broilers used to cook the beef patties have had a chance to heat up. In this case, you may need to time this request carefully, by placing your order just as the breakfast service is ending, and the daytime options are opening up.
7. Use egg patties as a bun for a lower-carb sandwich
Burger King probably isn't the first place that comes to mind for a low-carb breakfast, but there is, in fact, a creative secret menu item that lets you ditch the bread while retaining the sandwich format. One customer took to Facebook to share this protein-packed delight, which essentially sees a sausage patty stuffed between two folded egg patties with slices of melty American cheese. This results in a stack that's still easy enough to eat by hand, yet significantly lower in carbs, and packed with hearty, savory deliciousness.
To make use of this hack, just explain the bun-free concept to your server, and they should oblige. There will likely be some variation in cost from restaurant to restaurant, since this isn't an official menu item, but the assembly of the "sandwich" itself shouldn't be an issue, since all locations will have these savory elements readily available at breakfast time.
Another option is to request two sausage patties, using these as the "bun" for your bacon, egg, and cheese fillings instead. If you'd prefer to reduce the amount of bread rather than omit it entirely, an even simpler option is to order a standard sandwich and remove the top half of the bun, perhaps also asking for extra meat or cheese if desired.
8. Make hash brown sliders
We've tried our hand at plenty of slider recipes, but none quite as adorable as these mini hash brown sliders, which can be easily crafted using items on the Burger King breakfast menu. Crispy, golden hash browns form the "buns", bringing an irresistible crunch to every bite-sized stack.
To assemble the sliders, you'll want to break each hash brown in half before stuffing your chosen fillings between the crunchy potato pieces. A good approach is to enjoy the sliders alongside a traditional breakfast sandwich, such as the sausage, egg, and cheese Croissan'wich. This way, you can order some extra meat inside your stack, then remove it and use it to fill your hash brown sliders.
Sausage makes for an easy-to-portion, flavor-packed option, but bacon or ham would work great, too. Don't forget to add a dollop of your favorite sauce (such as ketchup, barbecue, or Zesty Sauce), and you've got a batch of wonderfully crispy, savory, sandwich-style bites that'll have you wondering why you didn't try this hack sooner.