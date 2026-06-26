Burger King Breakfast Sandwiches Outshine McDonald's Every Time With One Big Advantage

McDonald's is many people's go-to fast food breakfast spot, and who can blame them? It has crispy hash browns, hearty Egg McMuffins, and those sweet and savory Sausage McGriddles. Howeve, one burger chain does something better than Mickey D's for breakfast. In our Burger King breakfast item ranking, our taste tester found that BK's eggs "blow McDonald's fluffy eggs out of the water," describing them as "decadent," "buttery," and "bouncy," despite the fact that Burger King does not use fresh eggs in its breakfast sandwiches, instead relying on a liquid egg mixture.

Others seem to agree, and some even believe Burger King has a better breakfast menu overall. One TikToker stated that McDonald's eggs in the Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit tasted "quite dry" and did "not taste like an egg," while the Burger King's eggs in the Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit were very fluffy and tasted "like they could be a real egg." In another TikTok video, an employee shows that despite BK's eggs coming from a liquid egg mixture, the oven-baking approach that takes about 10 to 11 minutes is exactly "why BK eggs will always be the best," since they "stay fluffy and have flavor."

Not everyone agrees that Burger King's eggs have the edge, however. It's not hard to find plenty of Reddit threads containing people for whom not having fresh eggs is a deal breaker, and that's a fair criticism. But if you're curious to compare them, and you don't feel biased toward fresh or liquid, Burger King's oven-baked preparation creates a soft, buttery texture that may give McDonald's a run for its money.