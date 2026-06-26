Burger King Breakfast Sandwiches Outshine McDonald's Every Time With One Big Advantage
McDonald's is many people's go-to fast food breakfast spot, and who can blame them? It has crispy hash browns, hearty Egg McMuffins, and those sweet and savory Sausage McGriddles. Howeve, one burger chain does something better than Mickey D's for breakfast. In our Burger King breakfast item ranking, our taste tester found that BK's eggs "blow McDonald's fluffy eggs out of the water," describing them as "decadent," "buttery," and "bouncy," despite the fact that Burger King does not use fresh eggs in its breakfast sandwiches, instead relying on a liquid egg mixture.
Others seem to agree, and some even believe Burger King has a better breakfast menu overall. One TikToker stated that McDonald's eggs in the Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit tasted "quite dry" and did "not taste like an egg," while the Burger King's eggs in the Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit were very fluffy and tasted "like they could be a real egg." In another TikTok video, an employee shows that despite BK's eggs coming from a liquid egg mixture, the oven-baking approach that takes about 10 to 11 minutes is exactly "why BK eggs will always be the best," since they "stay fluffy and have flavor."
Not everyone agrees that Burger King's eggs have the edge, however. It's not hard to find plenty of Reddit threads containing people for whom not having fresh eggs is a deal breaker, and that's a fair criticism. But if you're curious to compare them, and you don't feel biased toward fresh or liquid, Burger King's oven-baked preparation creates a soft, buttery texture that may give McDonald's a run for its money.
Burger King and McDonald's aren't our top breakfast picks
While these fast food burger giants both make a decent breakfast sandwich, they still aren't our favorites. In our ranking of fast food breakfast sandwiches, our taste tester ranked the McDonald's Egg McMuffin number five and the Burger King Ham, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit number six out of 11 — tasty sandwiches, but not among their top four favorites. For Burger King's sandwich, our writer was impressed with the value and heartiness, but the biscuit was a bit too greasy. For McDonald's, it was a staple for our taste tester, but the price increases and relatively small size couldn't pus it into the top four.
In fourth place came Wendy's Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit, which "knocked Burger King's [biscuit sandwich] right out of the park, even at the same price." It was fluffier, more buttery, and had a "rich golden crust." Taco Bell's Breakfast Bacon Crunchwrap came third, with its crispy hash brown patty putting the crunch in Crunchwrap. For second place, our taste tester noted that "it's hard to imagine starting my day without [Chick-fil-A's Chicken, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit]."
However, the top spot went to Dunkin's Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Croissant with all components working "in perfect harmony." So, while McDonald's and Burger King may be solid breakfast choices, if any of our top four picks are nearby, we recommend hitting up their drive-thru instead.