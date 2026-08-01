Forget Chipotle: Give These 6 Chain Restaurant Burritos A Try
With thousands of locations nationwide and overseas, it can sometimes feel as if Chipotle has a monopoly on the burrito scene. While I won't argue with those who consider it the best burrito chain, the fact of the matter is, there are lots of worthwhile chains that specialize in massive burritos that are just as tasty, and according to some people, even tastier than the ones at Chipotle. Everything you love about Chipotle — the fresh ingredients, the huge tortillas, the endless customization — can be had at the chains listed here.
Some predate Chipotle by over a decade, while others came years later, bringing along a wider selection of proteins, ingredients, sauces, and size options. Chipotle is delicious, no doubt, but these chains offer flavorful perks you simply won't find there. Some lean more heavily into Tex-Mex, and go beyond traditional burrito fillings into more adventurous territory, like the Nacho-stuffed burrito from Baja Fresh Mexican Grill or the bacon you can add to burritos at Moe's Southwest Grill. So for the moment, I want you to forget Chipotle and give these six chain restaurant burritos a try.
Freebirds
Despite being a lesser-known fast food chain, Freebirds World Burrito was pioneering the build-your-own-burrito concept over a decade before Chipotle. You may have never heard of it because it only operates in Texas, though ironically, the chain was founded in Santa Barbara in 1987. Freebirds is a bit more Tex-Mex than Chipotle, offering items such as nachos and massive toasted burritos stuffed with Fritos and Texas ground beef. In fact, aside from customized burritos and bowls, Freebirds and Chipotle are pretty different chains.
The first major distinction is the three burrito sizes: Freebird (regular), Monster (large), and Super Monster (extra large). You can fill your burrito with six protein options, and while Freebirds doesn't offer sofritas, it does have guacamole, three bean varieties, and potatoes for vegans. Instead of just a basic flour tortilla, there are five tortilla flavors to select from, including a protein-boosted option for a couple bucks more. The chain also has a wider selection of rice varieties, mix-ins, and sauces, with unique ones like agave adobo vinaigrette and the mouth-scorching Death Sauce. Honorable mention goes to the tortilla strips, which can also be added to burritos if you're looking for crunch.
Cabo Bob's
Another regional burrito chain you should definitely try is Cabo Bob's. Founded 15 years after Chipotle in Austin, Texas, it has quickly gained a reputation among locals as a superior burrito-maker. "Cabos blows everything out of the water," said one person on a Reddit thread about Chipotle alternatives, followed by others calling it a "revelation" and "better than Chipotle in literally every single metric except location."
Cabo Bob's approach to burrito-making is markedly different from Chipotle. For example, the tortillas are prepared fresh-to-order with all-natural ingredients, cooked in avocado oil, and come in four flavors — buttermilk flour, cilantro tomatillo, ancho chili, and smoky cheddar. Chipotle, on the other hand, doesn't disclose its tortilla supplier, though rumor has it they're specially made by the popular brand, Mission. Cabo Bob's is equally transparent about its proteins. For example, the steak is grass-fed beef, and the chicken is cage-free, and both are grilled over natural oak charcoal, which is chemical- and additive-free.
Not to mention, Cabo Bob's has fish and brisket burritos, and a veggie burrito stuffed with 17-plus ingredients. The chain also offers three bean types, including its signature Baja bean-blend with sautéed veggies and four bean varieties. The guacamole and sauces are made from scratch daily, too. So, in short, this is why we named Cabo Bob's the best burrito in Texas.
Baja Fresh Mexican Grill
More variety and adventurousness can be found at Baja Fresh Mexican Grill. While it may be a Mexican chain that's slowly disappearing, it still offers a lot that Chipotle doesn't. It has 8 signature burritos, so it isn't technically a build-your-own-burrito chain, but it does let you customize them however you like, so it's basically the same. You can dive into the Tex-Mex-style Nacho Burrito, keep it traditional with the Mexicano burrito, or rework them to your liking. The chain has a wider selection of burrito flavors and proteins, including seafood and vegan-friendly Impossible meat.
Vegetarians and vegans are in good hands, too. In place of Chipotle's sofritas, you have a Roasted Veggie burrito, a spicy Impossible meat-stuffed one, or you can make an Impossible version of any burrito on the menu. You can also give your burrito an Enchilado-style glow-up with red chile sauce, melted cheese, and sour cream. That said, to be fair, it's worth noting that Baja Fresh charges a bit more for burritos than Chipotle. However, you can save money with Baja Bundles. A Poco Fuego Burrito with chicken or pork carnitas, for example, served with a half order of rice and beans, tortilla chips, and a regular drink, is only around $11, while a burrito by itself typically costs around $15.
Pancheros Mexican Grill
This Mexican chain started as a college-town favorite, but now has a presence in 13 states, specifically in the Midwest and along the East Coast. Customization and fresh ingredients are the name of the game at Pancheros Mexican Grill, where the tortillas are freshly pressed and made from scratch daily, and the homemade queso is dripping with umami. The chain is similar to Chipotle in several ways — it only offers one giant tortilla size, just two bean types, and has cilantro rice. It recently added its own version of sofritas called Tofurizo to the menu, too. It's made with a sautéed blend of tofu crumbles, onions, peppers, and spices. The best part, though, is that all of the proteins cost the same.
"Pancheros is superior because they spread all the ingredients around before they wrap the burritos," said the original poster of a Reddit thread comparing the chain to Chipotle and Qdoba. In contrast, Chipotle burritos often have chunks of plain, unblended rice because the ingredients are loaded separately. Also, people love how employees don't skimp on ingredients, so the burritos tend to turn out even bigger than the ones at Chipotle. Suffice it to say, this glowing Yelp review pretty much sums it up: "I can not say enough about how superior the Panchero's burrito is to Chipotle..."
Qdoba
Qdoba landed at number 2 on our list of best and worst Mexican chains, but if I'm being completely honest, it's much more of a Tex-Mex joint. The bulbous burritos here come filled with queso, corn, and black beans, wrapped in a tortilla that requires two hands. Some people even say that Qdoba's burritos outsize the ones at Chipotle, but since filling amounts are based on personal preference, that's debatable. Qdoba has some other tricks up its sleeve, though, like additional ingredients and free add-ons. "Chipotle doesn't even have jalapeños, plus you don't pay extra for queso or guac (if you wanted to add to your burrito or bowl)..." said someone on a Facebook comparison post. Yup, Qdoba not only has jalapeños, but it pickles them.
Little things like no upcharge on add-ons, a wide variety of proteins, including ground beef, brisket birria, and Cholula-flavored hot and sweet chicken, sweeten the experience. Qdoba also has seasoned brown rice and lets you half-and-half it with cilantro rice. Someone on Reddit pointed out another perk of choosing Qdoba over Chipotle, as well, saying, "...they offer tortilla strips to put on your burrito. I like the crunch." What's more, for additional savings, the chain has a Burrito Meal Deal for around $12 that includes chips, salsa, and a sweet treat, which basically gets you everything for less than the price of a single burrito.
Moe's Southwest Grill
Moe's Southwest Grill was the premier build-your-own-burrito chain in my hometown growing up, along with Willy's Mexicana Grill. Of the two, however, I make sure to visit the former whenever I go back. Moe's operates over 500 locations nationwide, but is mostly located throughout the South and Midwest. From free chips, salsas, and house-made guac to two signature burritos, Moe's offers a lot of bang for your buck. Along with a build-your-own-burrito option, there's the signature Homewrecker burrito, a protein-boosted one, and a junior size Digital Exclusive.
"For me: Moes for burrito and queso. Chipotle for a bowl," said someone on a Reddit thread about which chain is better, and that seems to be what lots of people in the comments think, too. On a different Reddit comparison thread, for example, someone said, "...the burritos at Moe's are way better than the burritos at Chipotle, but Chipotle still has the best bowls," adding that Moe's has bigger portion sizes. Meanwhile, over on Facebook, Chipotle's queso flavor was called into question. "Moe's queso is so much better than Chipotle's. Chipotle queso is bland," the person said. Lastly, another thing you can do at Moe's that you can't at Chipotle is add ground beef, tofu, olives, and bacon to your burrito.
Methodology
To determine which chain restaurant burritos deserve some love, we made a list of popular Mexican and Tex-Mex chains that have a nationwide or large regional presence. For the slides that mention menu prices, we focused specifically on Los Angeles for most of the chains, with the exception of the regional ones. We chose Los Angeles as the baseline because fast food prices are generally higher there than in most other states.
For each chain selected, we compared and contrasted the cost of a burrito, the size of the tortilla and available sizes, the number of ingredients and sauces, and the deals, to what Chipotle offers. We highlighted any standout instances in which a chain offers a popular protein that Chipotle doesn't, or a signature sauce, tortilla size, or money-saving deal.
To further highlight the differences between some chains and Chipotle, we also noted where the meat was sourced and how the ingredients were prepared. Using this comparative approach, we were able to illustrate what makes each of these chains stand out.