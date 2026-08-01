Forget Chipotle: Give These 6 Chain Restaurant Burritos A Try

With thousands of locations nationwide and overseas, it can sometimes feel as if Chipotle has a monopoly on the burrito scene. While I won't argue with those who consider it the best burrito chain, the fact of the matter is, there are lots of worthwhile chains that specialize in massive burritos that are just as tasty, and according to some people, even tastier than the ones at Chipotle. Everything you love about Chipotle — the fresh ingredients, the huge tortillas, the endless customization — can be had at the chains listed here.

Some predate Chipotle by over a decade, while others came years later, bringing along a wider selection of proteins, ingredients, sauces, and size options. Chipotle is delicious, no doubt, but these chains offer flavorful perks you simply won't find there. Some lean more heavily into Tex-Mex, and go beyond traditional burrito fillings into more adventurous territory, like the Nacho-stuffed burrito from Baja Fresh Mexican Grill or the bacon you can add to burritos at Moe's Southwest Grill. So for the moment, I want you to forget Chipotle and give these six chain restaurant burritos a try.