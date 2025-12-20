This Midwest-Based Mexican Chain That Started As A College-Town Favorite Has Over 70 Locations Today

If your favorite part of a burrito is the plush, flavorful tortilla, then it's time to swing by Pancheros. Luckily, the Midwest-based chain has exploded to over 70 locations to make that visit more possible. Pancheros Mexican Grill first opened its doors as a standalone location in Iowa City in 1992, quickly emerging as a favorite in the community's college town. Since then, the popularity (and presence) of this fast-casual chain has only multiplied.

The concept of Pancheros was originally inspired by Chicago's taqueria tradition, a food scene that bore tremendous influence on Pancheros' founder Rodney Anderson, who grew up in the heart of it. As Anderson told Iowa news outlet The Gazette in 2022, "When we opened, we offered these burritos that were a cult favorite in Chicago's Hispanic neighborhoods, especially with young people. Our original idea was to bring that to college towns." He added, "Every student that's come through the University (of Iowa) and gone to Pancheros, and then moved on to Des Moines or Minneapolis or wherever and visited a Pancheros in those cities, is just a great thing."

Fast-forward over 30 years later, and today, the official Pancheros Mexican Grill Facebook account boasts a whopping 81K followers. The Pancheros name has exploded across the U.S., with a presence of more than 70 restaurants spanning 13 states. According to data analytics firm ScrapeHero, 27 of those locations reside in the Mexican chain's home state of Iowa. The rest can be found primarily in New Jersey, Minnesota, Michigan, North Dakota, Missouri, Illinois, South Dakota, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Wisconsin.