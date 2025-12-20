This Midwest-Based Mexican Chain That Started As A College-Town Favorite Has Over 70 Locations Today
If your favorite part of a burrito is the plush, flavorful tortilla, then it's time to swing by Pancheros. Luckily, the Midwest-based chain has exploded to over 70 locations to make that visit more possible. Pancheros Mexican Grill first opened its doors as a standalone location in Iowa City in 1992, quickly emerging as a favorite in the community's college town. Since then, the popularity (and presence) of this fast-casual chain has only multiplied.
The concept of Pancheros was originally inspired by Chicago's taqueria tradition, a food scene that bore tremendous influence on Pancheros' founder Rodney Anderson, who grew up in the heart of it. As Anderson told Iowa news outlet The Gazette in 2022, "When we opened, we offered these burritos that were a cult favorite in Chicago's Hispanic neighborhoods, especially with young people. Our original idea was to bring that to college towns." He added, "Every student that's come through the University (of Iowa) and gone to Pancheros, and then moved on to Des Moines or Minneapolis or wherever and visited a Pancheros in those cities, is just a great thing."
Fast-forward over 30 years later, and today, the official Pancheros Mexican Grill Facebook account boasts a whopping 81K followers. The Pancheros name has exploded across the U.S., with a presence of more than 70 restaurants spanning 13 states. According to data analytics firm ScrapeHero, 27 of those locations reside in the Mexican chain's home state of Iowa. The rest can be found primarily in New Jersey, Minnesota, Michigan, North Dakota, Missouri, Illinois, South Dakota, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Wisconsin.
Pancheros' customization is ruling the nation
Pancheros is known for its fresh-pressed, made-from-scratch tortillas and its creamy queso. The menu follows a customizable build-your-own format featuring burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and salads. Plus, sides like blue corn chips with salsas and guacamole. Filling options include choices of cilantro lime rice, black or pinto beans, proteins from chicken to steak to plant-based "Tofurizo," along with sauteed veggies, corn salsa, salsa verde, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese, diced jalapenos, and more.
Yelp customer reviews rave about the freshly-pressed tortillas. One fan wrote, "I cannot say enough about how superior the Panchero's burrito is to Chipotle or Qdoba. I loved every bite." Others agree, with one sharing, "Amazing food. I got a burrito, it was ginormous!" Elsewhere online, a Reddit thread asks, "Chipotle vs. Pancheros vs. Qdoba. Which do you prefer?" The poster writes, "Pancheros is superior." Many commenters echo the high praise, writing, "I like them all but Pancheros is one step above Qdoba and Chipotle. The main reason is that the tortillas are fresh and better," and "Pancheros tortillas are to die for, and they don't skimp on ingredients. That burrito is bulky."
Decades of success later (in the Midwest and beyond), Pancheros remains devoted to the collegiate fanbase that helped launch its success in the beginning. Earlier this year, the chain launched a playful campaign with WWE star Ettore "Big E" Ewen, which Anderson recently told Nation's Restaurant News "created significant engagement with college football fans."