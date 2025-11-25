How Taqueria Guanajuato Shows Mouthwatering Tacos Don't Need Hype To Shine
If you're looking for good tacos, chances are you'll find them in the most unassuming places. Some of the best Mexican food in the country comes from tiny, hole-in-the-wall spots that no one talks about. These are the places that don't need big advertising campaigns or influencer reviews; they let the food do the talking — and one such place is Chicago's Taqueria Guanajuato.
Known for its fresh ingredients and authentic recipes, Taqueria Guanajuato serves up some of the best tacos in Chicago, and it's long been a favorite of locals who are in the know. Each of the four locations is connected to a grocery store called Carniceria Guanajuato, which supplies all of the produce for the dishes. Nothing is ever frozen or prepared far in advance, and everything is made in-house, helping to keep costs down.
The business was opened by a Mexican immigrant named Don Miguel Silva after he arrived in Chicago in the 1980s. And though it had humble beginnings — Carniceria Guanajuato first started out as a small fruit stand – it eventually evolved into a top grocery and taco spot that's still run by the Silva family today.
Taqueria Guanajuato is known for its tortas
Silva's daughters, Evelyn and Jazmin, took over the business when their father retired, and they run three of the locations today, while their cousin runs the fourth. One of their main focuses is customer service, and their efforts are often rewarded with return visits from customers.
The food is also known for being consistently good, and people praise the generous portion sizes and cheap prices. One Yelp reviewer said, "For just about $30 my family had three tacos, a burrito, tortas and a horchata. The food came out quickly and was packed with flavor." Someone else on Yelp called it the "most authentic tasting Mexican food in Chicago," while a Tripadvisor reviewer said, "These tacos are the best I have ever had in my life; not an exaggeration."
The braised carnitas tacos come highly recommended, and the tortas are known as some of the best in the city. There are over 10 options, with the chef-approved carne asada being the top choice. But the chicken is a staff favorite too if you don't eat red meat, and the spicy shrimp taco is also a must-try. The best part? You can pick up warm tortillas, fresh meats, and Mexican salsas from the grocery store on the way out to recreate the dishes at home — though nothing will ever beat a post-shopping taco fresh from the source.