How Taqueria Guanajuato Shows Mouthwatering Tacos Don't Need Hype To Shine

If you're looking for good tacos, chances are you'll find them in the most unassuming places. Some of the best Mexican food in the country comes from tiny, hole-in-the-wall spots that no one talks about. These are the places that don't need big advertising campaigns or influencer reviews; they let the food do the talking — and one such place is Chicago's Taqueria Guanajuato.

Known for its fresh ingredients and authentic recipes, Taqueria Guanajuato serves up some of the best tacos in Chicago, and it's long been a favorite of locals who are in the know. Each of the four locations is connected to a grocery store called Carniceria Guanajuato, which supplies all of the produce for the dishes. Nothing is ever frozen or prepared far in advance, and everything is made in-house, helping to keep costs down.

The business was opened by a Mexican immigrant named Don Miguel Silva after he arrived in Chicago in the 1980s. And though it had humble beginnings — Carniceria Guanajuato first started out as a small fruit stand – it eventually evolved into a top grocery and taco spot that's still run by the Silva family today.