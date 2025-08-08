10 Mistakes To Avoid When Eating At A Mexican Restaurant

Having lived in the desert Southwest for almost 20 years, I'm no stranger to good Mexican fare. On any given day, we could take a short drive to enjoy ridiculously delicious, authentic Mexican food on both sides of the border. That taught me a thing or two about where to eat and what to order. Priority one: Find an authentic restaurant. Once that's done, it's time to explore the menu and consider trying something new.

The options we encountered were endless, from handheld soft tacos to brothy soups to mind-blowing sauces. With all that experience under my belt, I'm here to share what I've learned. And to make certain you have the best dining experience when you go out for Mexican, I've included a few tips from renowned culinary expert and chef Marcela Valladolid. There's no doubt you'll find her comments enlightening! Read on and you'll soon discover how to find the right establishment, and then what and what not to order when you get there.