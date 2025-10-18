Think Twice Before Ordering Burritos From A Mexican Restaurant Again

Iconic American surrealist comedian Mitch Hedberg famously joked, "I like rice. Rice is great when you're hungry and you want 2,000 of something." Indeed, rice is filling and cost-effective. Home cooks know this, and so do professional chefs — which is why, when folks order a burrito at a Mexican restaurant, there's a good chance it's stuffed mostly with rice. Many restaurants do this because rice is simply cheaper than other, even more desirable ingredients. In fact, the fast-casual burrito chain Chipotle has caught major backlash for this very practice.

A 2015 deep-dive published by The Wall Street Journal revealed that Chipotle employees were trained to scoop smaller portions of seven ingredients (steak, carnitas, barbacoa, chicken, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream) due to their higher food cost for the restaurant. Rice and beans, however, didn't need to be measured as closely by employees and could be scooped more freely. Then, nearly a decade later in 2024, Forbes reported that "at least 10% of its locations were skimping on portion sizes after the company previously denied the claim."

The confirmation from the CEO was followed by an unflattering social media trend in which customers filmed Chipotle employees assembling their burritos and posted the clips to verify that, indeed, the portions seemed smaller than normally anticipated. No más. To order like a pro at a Mexican restaurant, consider other offerings — like steak enchiladas or chorizo-loaded queso fundido — offer more protein and cheese proportional to filler ingredients like rice.