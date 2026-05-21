8 Beloved Mexican Restaurant Chains That Are Slowly Disappearing

Texan chain Abuelo's, founded in the 1980s by Taiwanese restaurateur James Young together with entrepreneurs Chuck Anderson and Dirk Rambo, enjoyed success throughout the 1990s and 2000s. At its peak, it boasted 40 locations in Florida, South Carolina, Kansas, and beyond. But in 2007, things got rocky; it looked like Abuelo's, which prides itself on offering authentic Mexican food rather than just Tex-Mex, was down and out. But it came back in the late 2010s after the recession and started growing once again.

Unfortunately, though, that growth didn't last. The pandemic threw Abuelo's into a state of turmoil, but customers also felt that the chain just wasn't as good as it used to be. "Last time we went it was [awful] and no one was there," wrote one Redditor in response to the news that one of its restaurants in Chattanooga, Tennessee, was closing. "A year or so before that, it was delicious and packed. I wonder what happened." In the same r/Chattanooga thread, some compared the food to frozen Mexican dinners, but others were bereft. "Damn that's my spot," wrote another Redditor. "Best enchiladas anywhere in town."

Sadly for Abuelo's, it didn't just lose its Chattanooga spot in 2025. In September of that year, it filed for bankruptcy and closed multiple restaurants. At the time of writing, the chain is down to 13 locations.