6 Chain Restaurant Margaritas, Ranked Worst To Best

There's no question the collective appetite for margaritas peaks in the warmer months. The push to sip the popular cocktail starts before Cinco de Mayo and continues until Labor Day. Many folks (like me) drink margaritas year-round, but let's face it, they're especially refreshing when it's hot outside.

There's some dispute as to the origin of the margarita, but the most interesting story involves a bar in Mexico, an Irish tourist, and a bartender who inadvertently grabbed tequila instead of brandy for the Brandy Daisy, made with brandy, liqueur (which varies, but may include orange liqueur or yellow chartreuse), and lemon juice. That was 1936. Fast forward to today, and the margarita has become the preferred drink of summer.

I understand the lure of the margarita. The cocktail is spirited, lively, and balances tangy, sweet, and salty elements. Since I'm a margarita enthusiast, I decided to see which neighborhood chain restaurant makes the best version. I went to several restaurants, sat at the bar, and ordered the house margarita. While all eateries offered a variety of margaritas — from fruity, to spicy, to top shelf — I ordered the house margarita on the rocks, with salt. I judged each margarita based on overall flavor and the taste of each component. I also noted the amount of froth on top. A standard margarita is shaken to emulsify and chill the ingredients, and a cocktail crowned with a light, airy froth is my preference. Take note: Most of these margaritas were good. Two were fabulous, one was memorable, and one I'll never order again.