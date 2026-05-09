Not Chili's, Not Applebee's: The Best Chain Restaurant Margarita Comes From This Tex-Mex Icon
Chili's and Applebee's are neck and neck for great meal deals, with both chains offering chips and salsa as well as margaritas for a Tex-Mex experience. But, according to our taste test, neither chain's margarita compares to the Tex-Mex icon that is On the Border. We ranked 6 chain restaurant margaritas based on overall flavor and ingredients, and On the Border's Classic Margarita was one of the best we've ever had.
Made with a blend of blanco tequila, orange liqueur, lemon and lime juice, the Classic Margarita from On The Border was expertly crafted and each element was delicious in its own right. Blanco tequila is the one of the best types of tequila for a margarita since it's the youngest of the bunch and packs a nice, alcoholic punch with vegetal agave notes that combine well with the sweet, tart flavors of the citrusy ingredients. The brand of tequila used is Pueblo Viejo 104, whose blanco tequila offered the perfect flavor profile for a classic margarita, with hints of bright citrus and a peppery finish. The house-made lemon and lime sour mix was also delightfully acidic to balance the sweetness from the simple syrup. The not-too-sweet mix even complemented and enhanced the citrus flavors of the orange liqueur beautifully.
Our taste tester sampled the margarita (which is served in a goblet) on the rocks. As per our reviewer, the bartender sure knew what they were doing, because the drink was perfectly shaken to create an evenly blended, froth-topped cocktail bursting with zesty, tart, sweet, and spicy flavors.
Reviews from On the Border patrons
On the Border received an average ranking in our review of Mexican chain restaurants. To that effect, the chain has faced struggles with bankruptcy, but is still hanging on – and we theorize it might be thanks to the chain's Classic Margarita. Customer reviews for the margarita are very complimentary. One patron on Facebook proclaimed, "So sitting here at On the Border enjoying my $5 margarita- wow! ... this is 'the place' for really good [margaritas] and great price. Taste much more like top shelf, hand mixed with real tequila (and plenty of it)." Many responses seconded this opinion and loved how "tasty and strong" they were.
It's also hard to beat a $5 margarita, which is how much a Grande Classic Margarita goes for at On the Border's happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 4 p.m. till closing on Thursdays. If you want a smaller size, you can also get a Regular Classic Margarita for $4 during happy hour. On the Border's Classic Margarita comes in frozen form as well, which many online reviewed favorably. A customer on Facebook wrote, "Can't complain about [the] size and limey flavor of the frozen margarita. You should give it a try." If citrus isn't your favorite, the cocktail is even available in flavors like strawberry and mango.
Of course, you can always try your hand at a homemade margarita. We have a frozen margarita recipe with the same simple ingredients as On the Border's beloved classic. And we also have plenty of tips for crafting the very best margarita at home.