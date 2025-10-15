The Once-Popular Mexican Chain That's Still Hanging On After Bankruptcy

You might recognize On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina's blocky logo, complete with a tiny lime wedge, and remember the days of sizzling fajitas and chunky, yellow queso in those leather booths. But if you try plugging the name into your GPS these days, you might not get a hit in your city. Heck, you might not even see any locations in your state. At the height of its popularity, this Tex-Mex chain had around 160 locations nationwide, but the good ol' days didn't last forever.

On the Border joined a growing list of chain restaurants struggling to recuperate post-pandemic, fighting to keep up with labor shortages, higher supply costs, and lower in-restaurant foot traffic. The chain was losing money fast and not making enough profit to stay sustainable, so it began shutting down restaurants at the beginning of 2025. Soon after, it officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy (much like these nine other restaurant chains), at which point it was drowning in $19 million of debt and had only 60 locations. And if that isn't enough, according to customers, it's one of the worst Mexican chain restaurants out there. Though things were looking bleak for the chain, it seems that the Tex-Mex restaurant's story isn't over quite yet.