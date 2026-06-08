9 Best Burrito Orders At Chipotle, According To Regulars

Chipotle's versatile, Mexican-inspired menu is a hit across the United States and beyond, and the multinational fast-casual chain is loved for its customizable approach to burritos, bowls, tacos, and more. There are countless ingredient combinations to try, and plenty of opportunity to tailor meals to your taste, whether you prefer sticking to familiar favorites or experimenting with bold new flavors.

Many devoted Chipotle fans have perfected their signature burrito order, carefully balancing proteins, veggies, sauces, and salsas to create the ultimate, fully-loaded wrap. In search of inspiration, we took to social media and online forums and quickly found an array of tempting, customer-approved recommendations.

If you're feeling a little overwhelmed by Chipotle's diverse offerings, taking advice from seasoned regulars is an excellent place to start. These top-rated burrito combos are guaranteed to impress, serving as satisfying, flavor-packed meals that'll help you get the best bang for your buck. This roundup of recs offers a mix of classic choices and creative twists, so there's truly something for everyone here. Give one of these orders a try, and it might just become your new go-to.