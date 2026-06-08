9 Best Burrito Orders At Chipotle, According To Regulars
Chipotle's versatile, Mexican-inspired menu is a hit across the United States and beyond, and the multinational fast-casual chain is loved for its customizable approach to burritos, bowls, tacos, and more. There are countless ingredient combinations to try, and plenty of opportunity to tailor meals to your taste, whether you prefer sticking to familiar favorites or experimenting with bold new flavors.
Many devoted Chipotle fans have perfected their signature burrito order, carefully balancing proteins, veggies, sauces, and salsas to create the ultimate, fully-loaded wrap. In search of inspiration, we took to social media and online forums and quickly found an array of tempting, customer-approved recommendations.
If you're feeling a little overwhelmed by Chipotle's diverse offerings, taking advice from seasoned regulars is an excellent place to start. These top-rated burrito combos are guaranteed to impress, serving as satisfying, flavor-packed meals that'll help you get the best bang for your buck. This roundup of recs offers a mix of classic choices and creative twists, so there's truly something for everyone here. Give one of these orders a try, and it might just become your new go-to.
Half-and-half meat
A recommendation that appears again and again in online discussions is to make the most of Chipotle's half-and-half meat option. As the name suggests, this tasty hack lets you choose two different meat fillings, which get loaded into the soft tortilla wrap alongside the rice, beans, and other extras. Technically, you should receive a half portion of each meat, but customers say this is rarely the case. Instead, employees tend to be more generous with their scooping, so you might end up with more meat overall than when selecting just one option. And, you won't have to pay any extra.
Chipotle offers a wide range of meat options, including chicken, beef, and pork. Popular pairings include chicken and steak, as well as carnitas and beef barbacoa, which give the burrito a wonderfully tender yet hearty texture. The rich, smoky flavors of the shredded meats complement each other especially well, and one Reddit user recommends enjoying this combo with a topping of creamy queso. The plant-based sofritas can also be combined with other meats for a lighter finish, and you can even go halves on the black beans and pinto beans, too.
Double-wrapped
If you're planning to go all out with the fillings, it's worth opting for a double-wrapped burrito. Not only does this reduce the risk of the tortillas tearing, but it also gives you more room to load in all of those delicious savory goodies. It's a trick that Chipotle regulars love, and the extra wrap itself typically only costs around 50 cents.
One customer shared their ultimate order on Reddit, describing the impressively hefty, double-wrapped creation as "the perfect Chipotle burrito". Their mouth-watering combination includes double white rice, pinto beans, black beans, veggies, and chicken, as well as the medium, hot, and corn salsas, with extra cheese and lettuce. Fellow Redditors were quick to praise the order, with one commenting, "This is gold. This is what it's all about."
While opting for two tortillas presents ample opportunity for doubling up on meat, rice, beans, and veggies, you don't necessarily have to splash out on extra fillings. Many customers report that asking for an additional wrap prompts servers to give you bigger portions of each filling, without the need to officially double-up, and therefore no additional charge. So, by paying a small amount for an extra tortilla, you may well find yourself with a much more substantial burrito overall.
Quesarito
The quesarito is a gloriously indulgent, cheesy twist on the standard Chipotle burrito. This secret menu item sees the classic burrito fillings wrapped inside a cheese-covered tortilla, adding an extra layer of melty richness to every bite.
To create that classic gooey quesadilla finish, the tortilla is first sprinkled generously with Monterey Jack cheese, then folded in half and placed into the hot tortilla press. With the cheese perfectly melted, the wrap can be unfolded, ready to load up with rice, proteins, and other extras. Top picks include steak, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Since the quesarito is a somewhat unofficial menu item, this request might be interpreted slightly differently depending on which specific restaurant you visit. In some branches, the addition of the cheese is the only difference, while in others, the cheesy, filling-stuffed parcel gets wrapped in a second plain tortilla for extra durability. You can even ask for a double quesarito, where the fillings are wrapped inside two cheese-smothered tortillas. One YouTuber also reveals a genius hack for amping up the cheesiness even further — griddling the whole quesarito atop a layer of melted cheese before tucking in.
Honey Chicken burrito
Chipotle's Honey Chicken is a limited-edition menu item that brings an irresistible blend of sweetness and heat. First trialed in a handful of restaurants in 2024, this filling was officially launched in spring 2025 and fast became the chain's best-selling limited-time offering. And the good news is, it's back for 2026. At the time of writing, Chipotle Honey Chicken is listed as a protein option on the restaurant's website, and it's proven a hit amongst customers.
According to Chipotle, this filling consists of "fresh chicken hot off the grill, seasoned with savory Mexican spices, in a marinade of seared, smoked chipotle peppers and a touch of pure honey." The succulent chunks of meat offer a well-rounded flavor profile with heaps of smoky depth, and they fit right in alongside the classic burrito fillings.
Some customers are all for piling the Honey Chicken burrito with sauces and salsas, but others recommend keeping the accompanying fillings simple to let the flavors of the meat shine. To make this sweet and spicy protein the main event of your meal, try doubling up on the chicken and sticking with milder add-ins like cheese, beans, and veggies. If you happen to miss out on this limited-edition item, you can always have a go at whipping up our copycat version at home.
Steak and guac
For a satisfying, protein-rich option, try filling your burrito with steak and guacamole. These add-ins pair together effortlessly, with the guac providing its natural creamy richness and a welcomed pop of color, while the adobo-marinated steak brings heaps of bite and umami depth. This duo also serves as a versatile base for elevating with extra veggies, salsas, and sauces.
Opting for steak and guacamole can help you build a healthier burrito, too. In an interview with Business Insider, dietitian Kat Garcia-Benson praised this combo for its nutrient-dense profile, highlighting the balance of protein, fiber, and healthy fats it can provide when paired with other wholesome fillings. To round out the burrito, she recommended adding brown rice, black beans, salsa, and fajitas veggies, which pack in extra nutrients while boosting the texture and flavor.
You can, of course, craft a more indulgent steak burrito if preferred. Queso is an especially fitting accompaniment to the rich, meat and avo combo, whether you're loading the cheesy sauce into the wrap itself, or serving it on the side for dunking. A good dollop of sour cream and a scattering of shredded cheese will also go down a treat.
The 'gold standard' chicken burrito
So, you've narrowed it down to chicken, but what else should you stuff into your tailor-made burrito? According to someone claiming to be a Chipotle employee in a Reddit discussion, the ultimate combination of fillings is a simple but delightfully hearty blend of chicken, double white rice, black beans, lettuce, and cheese. They dubbed this the "gold standard" of Chipotle orders, and there's no denying just how appetizing the filling medley sounds.
The simple, crowd-pleasing nature of this combination makes it such a great pick. Instead of piling in every topping under the sun, this order lets the smoky adobo-marinated chicken take center stage. The double portion of rice creates a substantial, filling base, and the black beans boost the protein content with their mild, earthy bite. There's richness from the cheese, freshness from the lettuce, and enough textural contrast to keep things interesting. The result is a perfectly balanced, subtly-spiced meal that hits all the right notes.
Barbacoa and brown rice
Another fan-favorite at Chipotle is the Beef Barbacoa, which can be loaded into tacos, bowls, and salads, as well as burritos. This iconic menu item consists mostly of shoulder meat, and it gets its signature tender texture and spice-forward flavor from a very specific cooking method. This involves first sous vide cooking the meat, then marinating it in chipotle pepper adobo before slow-braising and shredding. The beef's melt-in-the-mouth consistency makes it especially moreish, and it has long been the recipient of glowing customer reviews.
One Chipotle regular describes their signature burrito order on Reddit, which sees the barbacoa paired with hearty brown rice. They also throw in black beans, onions and peppers, cheese, corn, and tomatoes before finishing everything off with crunchy lettuce, sour cream, and a dash of Tabasco sauce. "I think this is perfect," the user adds, and judging by the sea of positive reactions, plenty of fellow Chipotle fans agree. This combo does an excellent job of balancing rich, savory flavors with fresh, crunchy textures, while ensuring that the juicy shredded beef remains the star of the show.
Steak, queso, and crushed up chips
This tempting rec also comes from a Chipotle employee, who has a top tip for packing some extra crunch into a burrito. Their go-to filling combination is white rice, steak, and queso, but this delicious trio gets a serious upgrade with the addition of crushed up tortilla chips.
It's unclear whether the employee adds the chips in during assembly, or whether you need to purchase them separately and customize the wrap yourself. The protocol will likely differ from store to store, so make sure to check with the staff. Either way, you'll typically be charged for a side of chips, but the added texture is well worth it.
If you're adding the chips post-assembly, the easiest approach is to take a few bites from one of the burrito's shorter ends, then carefully open it up and scatter a handful of crushed chips inside. You can add more chips as you work your way through the wrap, and feel free to serve everything with some extra dips on the side. Think extra queso, cilantro lime sauce, or guacamole.
Chicken with honey vinaigrette
Chipotle's Honey Vinaigrette earned itself something of a cult following, and while it might seem better suited to a salad, customers insist it's also a game-changer when added to burritos. This dressing is made with red wine vinegar, oregano, salt, black pepper, and wildflower honey. Its sweet, tangy taste adds a bright contrast to richer fillings, cutting through the heaviness of ingredients like cheese, steak, and guacamole while enhancing fresher elements like lettuce and tomato.
While Chipotle advertises this dressing as a salad add-on, you can absolutely ask for a cupful on the side if you're ordering a burrito. Drizzled over your wrap or used for dunking, the vinaigrette will elevate the overall flavor profile without overpowering the other fillings. Customers say it tastes particularly great with chicken or barbacoa, and there's always the option to combine it with spicier salsas, too. One Reddit user even recommends mixing the vinaigrette with sour cream for a gloriously rich and creamy hit of sweetness and acidity.
Methodology
With so many combinations to choose from, selecting the very best burrito orders is no easy task. Of course, taste is highly subjective, and what one customer considers the perfect burrito might not appeal to another. To help us compile this list, we analyzed Reddit discussions, social media posts, and reviews from other food publishers to find orders that had repeated praise from devoted Chipotle customers.
Our top picks were chosen based not only on popularity, but also value, originality, and overall flavor balance. What's more, all of these options leave plenty of room for customization, so they can easily be adjusted to suit your taste or dietary preferences.