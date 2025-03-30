The Cut Of Beef You're Eating When You Order Chipotle Barbacoa

If you're anything like one-third of America, per Civic Science, you probably really love Mexican food. The seasonings, the tender meat, the chips and dip — what's not to love? Among the quick-service Mexican restaurant hierarchy, Chipotle sits as one of the most popular choices for an easy and delicious meal, with over 3,600 locations nationwide. There's no shortage of meat options while ordering at Chipotle, including chicken, pork, and various cuts of steak. But while you might be eating sirloin when you order steak for your burrito, Chipotle's barbacoa meat (arguably one of the best meat choices) comes mainly from the shoulder of a cow.

Although Chipotle chooses beef for its barbacoa, other Mexican barbacoa recipes can also be made from cuts of goat and lamb. Chipotle's website states that the beef is "responsibly raised," a selling point of the brand's initiative for fresh ingredients and no artificial preservatives or flavors. The beef barbacoa is carefully braised for what Chipotle describes as a "looong time" in a combination of seasonings and flavors that result in the signature, juicy meat that Chipotle fans adore. Since the beef is subjected to high temperatures for an extended period, Chipotle chooses beef shoulder, thanks to its high-fat content, which ensures the meat won't dry out during the braising process.