The Cut Of Beef You're Eating When You Order Chipotle Barbacoa
If you're anything like one-third of America, per Civic Science, you probably really love Mexican food. The seasonings, the tender meat, the chips and dip — what's not to love? Among the quick-service Mexican restaurant hierarchy, Chipotle sits as one of the most popular choices for an easy and delicious meal, with over 3,600 locations nationwide. There's no shortage of meat options while ordering at Chipotle, including chicken, pork, and various cuts of steak. But while you might be eating sirloin when you order steak for your burrito, Chipotle's barbacoa meat (arguably one of the best meat choices) comes mainly from the shoulder of a cow.
Although Chipotle chooses beef for its barbacoa, other Mexican barbacoa recipes can also be made from cuts of goat and lamb. Chipotle's website states that the beef is "responsibly raised," a selling point of the brand's initiative for fresh ingredients and no artificial preservatives or flavors. The beef barbacoa is carefully braised for what Chipotle describes as a "looong time" in a combination of seasonings and flavors that result in the signature, juicy meat that Chipotle fans adore. Since the beef is subjected to high temperatures for an extended period, Chipotle chooses beef shoulder, thanks to its high-fat content, which ensures the meat won't dry out during the braising process.
How Chipotle makes its famous barbacoa
Barbacoa is traditionally slow-cooked in a pit oven (which involves digging a hole and burying the meat) or roasted over an open fire for many hours, but Chipotle chooses to sous vide cook its meat. Once the beef shoulder finishes sous viding, the meat is marinated even longer in Chipotle's classic spice combinations overnight. Once the cooking and marinating process is over, the beef is braised one last time before it's shredded by hand and served to customers. The result is a mouthwateringly juicy and tender cut of meat that keeps customers coming back for more.
Chipotle's barbacoa meat is popular not only because of its taste but also because of its versatility. It's a go-to for any Mexican food lover craving something hearty, flavorful, and relatively affordable. The meat can be added to any burrito, taco, bowl, or quesadilla on the menu. You could even ask for barbacoa on some of Chipotle's secret menu items, like nachos or burritodillas. There are plenty of methods for creating your own slow cooker barbacoa at home, but why forfeit the convenience of a quick-service meal when Chipotle's barbacoa meat can definitely hold its own in a fight?